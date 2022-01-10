Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A36 sports a 90Hz HD+ display.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 January 2022 17:20 IST
Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo China

Oppo A36 is launched on two colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A36 packs a dual rear camera setup
  • It comes with an 8-megapixel front camera
  • Oppo A36 supports up to 1TB storage expansion

Oppo A36 smartphone has been launched in China. The smartphone belongs to the Oppo A series and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The phone comes in a single RAM + storage configuration and features a dual rear camera setup. The Oppo smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Chinese company is expected to launch the Oppo A16K in India soon. Oppo A16K has already launched in the Philippines and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC under the hood.

Oppo A36 price and availability

Oppo A36 is priced at CNY 1,599 for the lone 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The Oppo phone is available for CNY 1,499 as a part of the pre-sale offer. It can be pre-booked via Oppo Shop and the phone will be up for grabs from January 14. It is launched in Cloudy Black and Qingchuan Blue (translated) colour options.

Oppo A36 specifications

Oppo A36 runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 with some software-level modes. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout that is placed at the top left corner. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. There is a microSD card slot that supports up to 1TB storage expansion.

For photography, the handset comes with a dual-camera setup that is highlighted by a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. There is an LED flash in the rectangular module. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. Oppo says that the phone has gone through strict physical tests including 20,000 USB plugs and unplugs, 150,000 volume rocker clicks, and 500,000 power button clicks.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Oppo A36

Oppo A36

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Oppo A36, Oppo A36 Price, Oppo A36 Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Oppo A16K Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Moto G71 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G First Impressions: Riding the Wave
  4. Realme 9i Spotted on Realme India Store Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, 40W Speakers Debuts in India
  6. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Curved-Edge Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  9. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Debuts in India
  10. Realme 9 Pro Reportedly Bags TUV Rheinland Certification, Battery Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Oppo A16K Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  3. Crypto Crackdown Picks Pace in Kosovo, Cops Confiscate Over 300 Mining Machines Amid Power Crisis
  4. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Sony WF-C500 TWS Earbuds With Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming Wireless Headset With Up to 18-Hour Playback Launched in India
  8. Chinese EdTech Giant New Oriental Laid Off 60,000 Staff After China’s Education Crackdown, Says Founder
  9. Signal CEO Moxie Marlinspike Bats for More Independence of Web3 From Centralised Platforms
  10. Realme 9 Pro Reportedly Bags TUV Rheinland Certification, Tipped to Pack 5,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com