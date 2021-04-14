Technology News
Oppo A35 With 6.52-Inch 60Hz Display, 4,320mAh Battery, and Triple Rear Cameras Launched

Oppo A35 has been launched in China with the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 April 2021 11:54 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A35 is offered in Foggy Sea Blue, Glass Black, and Ice Jade White colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A35 is offered in a 4GB +128GB storage model
  • There has been no confirmation regarding the global release
  • Oppo A35 sports a 13-megapixel primary sensor

Oppo A35 has been launched in China. The smartphone was silently launched in the country and there has been no confirmation regarding when it will be launched in other regions. It sports a 6.52inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Oppo A35 features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Oppo A35 price (expected)

There has been no official information on the price of Oppo A35 in China but it is expected to start at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 14,900), as per a China Telecom listing. As per the company's official China website, it will be available in a sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant. Oppo will be offering the smartphone in Foggy Sea Blue, Glass Black, and Ice Jade White colour options. There's no word on the smartphone's global availability yet.

Oppo A35 specifications, features

Oppo A35 runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. It sports a 6.52inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone measures 164x75.4x7.9mm and weighs 177 grams. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It has 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. For connectivity, it supports OTG data transfer through the micro-USB port and has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For photography, Oppo A35 has a triple rear camera layout with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel f.2.0 primary sensor. It packs a 4,320mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Satvik Khare
