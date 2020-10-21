Technology News
Oppo A33 (2020) With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A33 (2020) had been launched in Indonesia late last month, featuring the same specifications.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 October 2020 15:01 IST
Oppo A33 (2020) features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo A33 (2020) is available in a sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant
  • The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC
  • Oppo A33 (2020) has a hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate

Oppo A33 (2020) has been launched in India, featuring a large 5,000mAh battery, a a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, and a hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also has a rear fingerprint scanner and a triple camera setup at the back. The Oppo A33 (2020) was unveiled in Indonesia last month, and will go on sale via Flipkart later this month though it is already available via offline retail stores, the company announced.

Oppo A33 (2020) price in India, launch offers (expected)

The Oppo A33 (2020) has been priced at Rs. 11,990 for its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Oppo says it is available via offline retail stores, and will go on sale from Flipkart in its "next Big Billion Day sale." Offers include 5 percent cashback on Kotak Bank, RBL Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank cards. If users buy the phone from Paytm, benefits worth Rs. 40,000 will be listed. Offline, there are also going to be schemes options from banks like Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. The Oppo A33 (2020) was launched in Indonesia in September,

Oppo A33 (2020) specifications

The Oppo A33 (2020) runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Oppo A33 (2020) smartphone also has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The Oppo A33 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

There is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support on the Oppo A33 (2020). There is also the fingerprint sensor at the back of the handset. The phone also comes with dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and more.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
