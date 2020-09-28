Technology News
loading
Oppo A33 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A33 (2020) allows for expansion of storage till up to 256GB using a microSD card.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 September 2020 16:23 IST
Oppo A33 (2020) has a rear fingerprint scanner, hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Oppo A33 (2020) reportedly features an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • The phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 skin
  • Oppo A33 (2020) has a 13-megapixel primary rear camera

Oppo A33 (2020) has launched as the latest smartphone offering from the company. This phone has been introduced in Indonesia and looks like a slightly trimmed-down version of the Oppo A53 that was launched a while ago. The Oppo A33 (2020) packs a 5,000mAh battery and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera. The Oppo A33 (2020) phone sports a hole-punch display to house the selfie camera and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Oppo A33 (2020) price, sale date

Oppo A33 (2020) is priced at IDR 22,99,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for the lone 4GB RAM + 32GB of storage in Indonesia. The phone comes in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream colour options. It is all set to go on sale via the company site on October 1.

Oppo A33 (2020) specifications

The Oppo A33 (2020) runs on ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10, and features 90Hz refresh rate display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM. The exact SoC name is unclear right now. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The smartphone also has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. MySmartPrice reports that the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo A33 (2020) has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There is also the fingerprint sensor at the back of the handset. The phone also comes with dual stereo speakers.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Comments

