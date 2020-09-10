Oppo A32 has been launched in China as the latest pocket-friendly smartphone from the company. The phone is essentially a rebranded variant of the Oppo A53 2020 model that was launched in India in July. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup. The Oppo A32 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera and packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also features a hole-punch display up front and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Oppo A32 price

The Oppo A32 is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,880) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant and at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model in China. The phone comes in Mint Green, Fantasy Blue, and Glass Black colour options. It will go on sale starting September 15 in the country.

Oppo A32 specifications

Oppo A32 runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM. The phone offers 128GB of internal storage.

Speaking of optics, the phone features a triple rear camera setup that comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera, placed inside the hole-punch cutout at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone.

