Oppo A32 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A32 is a rebranded version of the Oppo A53 2020 that was launched in India last month.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 September 2020 18:42 IST
Oppo A32 features a 16-megapixel selfie camera, placed inside the hole-punch cutout at the front

Highlights
  • Oppo A32 features a 6.5-inch hole-punch display
  • The phone comes in Mint Green, Fantasy Blue, and Glass Black colours
  • Oppo A32 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC

Oppo A32 has been launched in China as the latest pocket-friendly smartphone from the company. The phone is essentially a rebranded variant of the Oppo A53 2020 model that was launched in India in July. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup. The Oppo A32 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera and packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also features a hole-punch display up front and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Oppo A32 price

The Oppo A32 is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,880) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant and at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model in China. The phone comes in Mint Green, Fantasy Blue, and Glass Black colour options. It will go on sale starting September 15 in the country.

Oppo A32 specifications

Oppo A32 runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM. The phone offers 128GB of internal storage.

Speaking of optics, the phone features a triple rear camera setup that comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera, placed inside the hole-punch cutout at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo A32

Oppo A32

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A32, Oppo A32 Price, Oppo A32 Specifications, Oppo
