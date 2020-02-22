Technology News
Oppo A31 Tipped to Launch in India Next Week, Sale Offers Tipped

Oppo A31 packs triple rear cameras headlined by a 12-megapixel main snapper.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 22 February 2020 13:22 IST
Oppo A31 Tipped to Launch in India Next Week, Sale Offers Tipped

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Oppo A31 comes in two colour options - Fantasy White and Mystery Black

Highlights
  • Oppo A31 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  • The phone comes equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • Cashback and Jio benefits will be offered to buyers in India

Oppo A31 went official earlier this month and is currently on sale in Indonesia from multiple online and retail outlets. It appears that Oppo's new mid-ranger is now headed to India, if a new report is to be believed. The phone is tipped to arrive in India as early as next week. Interestingly, we are yet to come across any official teaser regarding the Oppo A31's arrival in India so far. Aside from an impending India launch, the fresh leak also details some of the telecom and banking offers that will be on the table for Oppo A31 buyers in India.

A 91Mobiles report says that the Oppo A31 will be launched in India next week as per information allegedly received from a retail outlet. The phone will be up for grabs in Fantasy White and Mystery Black colour options in India.

It is said to hit the shelves in two variants – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Unfortunately, there is no word on the asking price of Oppo A31 in India. But if the phone's price tag for the Indonesian market is anything to go by, it will set buyers back by around Rs. 13,500 in India.

oppo a31 Oppo A31

Oppo A31 features an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a waterdrop notch

 

Oppo A31 will reportedly be available with a 5 percent cashback offer in tow for ICICI Bank and Yes Bank customers. No-cost EMI options might be offered as well, as per a leaked image of an Oppo A31 marketing material. A Jio cashback offer that provides benefits worth Rs. 7,050 will be available as well.

Oppo A31 specifications

Talking about the hardware, the Oppo A31 packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. It draws power from the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The phone's triple rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel front camera to take care of selfies and video calls. Oppo A31 comes equipped with a 4,230mAh battery and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Oppo A31 (2020)

Oppo A31 (2020)

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A31, Oppo A31 specifications
Google Says Don't Sideload Play Store, Gmail, YouTube on New Huawei Devices

