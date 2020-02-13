Technology News
Oppo A31 (2020) Render Leak Tips Triple Rear Camera Setup, Key Specifications

Upcoming Oppo A31 could be powered by a MediaTek processor

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 13 February 2020
Photo Credit: 91mobiles

The Oppo A31 will sport a triple camera setup, the latest render leak shows

Highlights
  • The Oppo A31 will sport a 6.5-inch display
  • It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  • It is said to pack a 4230mAh battery

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is reportedly working on a new budget smartphone called the Oppo A31. This new smartphone was spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site last month revealing a few key specifications about the upcoming smartphone. More specifications have now been reported along with a render of the upcoming smartphone. Thanks to the render, we know that the new smartphone will pack a triple camera setup along with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Notably, the upcoming Oppo A31 is different from the smartphone launched in 2015 with the same name.

The news of the leaked renders of the Oppo A31 was posted by 91mobiles which claims to have got the information from a reliable tipster. The Oppo A31 is said to sport a 6.5-inch display and pack in a 4,230mAh battery. The render that 91mobiles received shows the phone will have a waterdrop notch at the front. It also reveals a triple camera setup at the back along with a fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo A31 is said to come in three colour options - Fantasy White, Lake Green, and Mystery Black. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has also revealed to 91mobiles that the Oppo A31 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and will ship with Android 9 instead of Android 10. This information contradicts a recent Oppo A31 listing on Geekbench which revealed that the new smartphone will sport a MediaTek Helio P90 SoC and run Android 10. So we will take the new information with a pinch of salt. The device is said to come in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants paired with 64GB and 128GB of storage respectively.

The triple camera at the back is said to comprise a 16-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a macro camera. For selfies, it is said to sport an 8-megapixel camera positioned in the dew-drop notch. With such details emerging, it is likely that the launch of the smartphone isn't far away.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A31
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

