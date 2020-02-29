Oppo A31 (2020) phone was launched in India just a day ago, and it is now available to buy via several online site, as promised. Only the 4GB RAM option of the phone is currently up for sale, whereas the 6GB RAM variant is slated to be available sometime in the second week of March i.e. next month. Gadgets 360 spotted the Oppo A31 (2020) on sale on Flipkart, Amazon, and Tata Cliq online. The phone is listed online in Mystery Black and Fantasy White colour options.

Oppo A31 (2020) price in India, availability, offers

Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 11,490 in India. At the time of the launch, the company had announced that the 4GB RAM option will go on sale starting today via e-retailers and offline stores in the country. The phone has been spotted to be available on Amazon India, Flipkart, and even Tata Cliq in Mystery Black and Fantasy White options. Launch offers include five percent cashback for both ICICI Bank and Yes Bank customers using EMI options, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,050. Amazon and Flipkart are also offering exchange discounts as well.

The Oppo A31 (2020) was launched in Indonesia earlier this month, and now the phone has been introduced in the Indian market as well. As mentioned, the 6GB RAM option will go on sale in the second week of March, and this variant is priced at Rs. 13,990.

Oppo A31 (2020) specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo A31 (2020) packs dual-SIM (Nano) slots, runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1.2 on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options. Internal storage options max out at 128GB and the storage is further expandable using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Oppo A31 (2020) has three rear cameras that include a 12-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There's an 8-megapixel selfie camera onboard as well. The Oppo A31 (2020) packs a 4,230mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, MicroUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.