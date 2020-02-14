Technology News
Oppo A31 (2020) With 4230mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A31 price is set at IDR 25,99,000 (roughly Rs. 13,500) in Indonesia.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 February 2020 18:59 IST
Oppo A31 (2020) features a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Oppo A31 (202) is different from the Oppo A31 launch in 2015
  • It is available in two colours, Fantasy White and Mystery Black
  • The phone has a triple camera setup and a single front-facing camera

Oppo has launched the new Oppo A31 smartphone that will be an addition to its mid-range A-series of smartphones. Notably, the new A31 is different from the Oppo A31 that was launched back in 2015. The new phone has only been released in the Indonesian market right now. Oppo A31 (2020 smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also packs a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and a triple camera set-up.

Oppo A31 price, availability

The Oppo A31 (2020) is priced at IDR 25,99,000 (roughly Rs. 13,500) and is available in the Indonesian market. It is being sold via online stores including Lazada, Shopee, Tokopedia, JD.ID, Blibli, and Akulaku. The phone will be offered in Mystery Black and Fantasy White colours.

There is no word on the launch in other markets right now.

Oppo A31 specifications

Powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A31 is a mid-range budget-friendly device. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Among other specifications, Oppo A31 packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) screen, 4230mAh battery, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the cameras on the Oppo A31 (2020), there are three of them at the back and one is on the front. The primary camera on the back includes a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens. There is a 2-megapixel macro shooter as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. The front camera, which is housed in a waterdrop-style notch, has an 8-megapixel image sensor.

For connectivity, the Oppo A31 supports 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. Additionally, there is a MicroUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
