Oppo A31 (2020) was launched in India on February 27 and the phone's 4GB RAM variant went on sale two days later. Oppo was also supposed to launch the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone in the second week of March, however, that was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown placed by the central government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Now, the company has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available to purchase in India for the first time since its launch. The phone's sale went live on May 9.

Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB + 128GB price in India

The 6GB RAM + 128GB variant of Oppo A31 (2020) is priced at Rs. 14,990. Oppo has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the phone will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Amazon and select offline stores. Moreover, we were able to spot the phone on Flipkart and it is expected that it will be listed on Amazon site once the Oppo A31 (2020) is back in stock.

Meanwhile, the 4GB + 64GB variant of Oppo A31 (2020) - priced at Rs. 12,490 - is available to purchase via both Flipkart and Amazon. Customers should also note that the phones are getting delivered via e-retailers only in areas that marked as Orange and Green zones by the government. You can check out the full list of Red, Orange and Green zones here.

Both the variants of Oppo A31 (2020) are listed on Flipkart with EMI options and other discount offers. The phones are offered in Fantasy White and Mystery Black colour options. To recall, Oppo A31 (2020) was launched in India on February 27 and the phone's 4GB RAM variant went on sale two days later.

Oppo A31 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A31 (2020) runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1.2 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM. The internal storage options max out at 128GB and the storage is further expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of camera, the Oppo A31 (2020) packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary camera. There are two more 2-megapixel cameras added to the rear camera module. For selfies and video calling, there's an 8-megapixel camera housed in the waterdrop notch.

The Oppo A31 (2020) packs a 4,230mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, MicroUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Lastly, Oppo A31 (2020) measures 163.90x75.50x8.30mm and weighs 180 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.