Oppo A31 (2020) has been launched in India as the company's latest budget smartphone. The new Oppo phone comes in two distinct configurations, with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Notably, Oppo A31 (2020) is different from the Oppo A31 that was launched back in 2015. The Oppo A31 (2020) comes with a triple rear camera setup and features a waterdrop-style display notch. Oppo has provided a gradient finish as well as a physical fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also features a 20:9 display.

Oppo A31 (2020) price in India, launch offers

The Oppo A31 (2020) price in India is set at Rs. 11,490 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while its 6GB + 128GB option carries a price tag of Rs. 13,990. The 4GB + 64GB variant will go on sale in the country starting Saturday, February 29, while its 6GB + 128GB option will be available for purchase from the second week of March. Moreover, both models will be available through various offline and online stores in the country in Mystery Black and Fantasy White colour options.

Launch offers on the Oppo A31 (2020) include a five percent instant cashback using Yes Bank credit card for both EMI and non-EMI options. The cashback offer can be availed through e-commerce platforms namely Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliq, Snapdeal, and Paytm Mall between February 29 and March 31. Further, there will be five percent cashback for both ICICI Bank and Yes Bank customers using EMI options. The handset also comes with Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,050.

The Oppo A31 (2020) was originally launched in Indonesia with a price tag of IDR 25,99,000 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Oppo A31 (2020) specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A31 (2020) runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1.2 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options. There is the triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel depth shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also features an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

On the storage front, the Oppo A31 (2020) packs up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, MicroUSB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,230mAh battery that is touted to deliver “all-day usage” on a single charge.