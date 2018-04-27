Oppo A3 has been launched, a new mid-range offering with a 19:9 aspect ratio bezel-less display and an iPhone X-like notch. It also ships with 128GB of inbuilt storage, which is another highlight of the smartphone. The company is also touting the design of the smartphone, which uses 'nano-scale microcrystalline' tech to provide a diamond effect in colour patterns. As with other recent Oppo phones, it comes with AI-based beautification and scene recognition features. There is also a game mode for uninterrupted gaming, gestures optimised for the bezel-less display, and an AI-based smart assistant. Finally, the Oppo A3 is also said to be 128-point face recognition technology that can unlock a smartphone in as little as 0.08 seconds.

Oppo A3 price

The Oppo A3 price has been set at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,100) and it is available to buy already. The company is touting a special introduction price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,000). It will be available in Black, Pink, Red, and Silver colour variants.

Oppo A3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A3 runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LTPS display with a pixel density of 405ppi and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC clocked up to 2GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Oppo A3 bears a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and dual-LED flash. On the front, it sports an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It ships with 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board the Oppo A3 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. It sports a 3400mAh battery, measures 156x75.3x7.8mm, and weighs 159 grams.