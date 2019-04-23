Technology News
  • Oppo A1k With 4,000mAh Battery, 8 Megapixel Camera, Helio P22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A1k With 4,000mAh Battery, 8-Megapixel Camera, Helio P22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

| Updated: 23 April 2019 11:41 IST
Oppo A1k price is set at RUB 9,990 (roughly Rs. 10,500)

Highlights

Oppo A1k runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0

Oppo A1k packs a 5-megapixel selfie camera

The new Oppo phone includes AI-powered battery enhancements

Oppo A1k is the latest entrant in the Chinese smartphone maker's budget smartphone portfolio. Oppo on Monday unveiled the smartphone in Russia alongside the new Oppo A5s, which made its debut in India as well on the same day. According to the company, the Oppo A1k sports a metallic texture on the back and features a teardrop-style display notch. Oppo has also included artificial intelligence (AI)-powered battery technology in the smartphone, which the company claims will help the phone last for up to 17 hours of active usage on a single charge.

Oppo A1k price

Oppo A1k price has been set at RUB 9,990 (roughly Rs. 10,500) in Russia for the lone 2GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone will be offered in Black and Red colour; however, the company is yet to reveal the availability details.

There is no word on the launch of Oppo A1k outside Russia at this point.

oppo a1k main Oppo A1k

Oppo A1k packs a 4,000mAh battery

Oppo A1k specifications

According to Oppo, the A1k runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0. The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A1k sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) screen with 282 PPI and 87.43 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company has also added Corning Gorilla Glass on top for more durability. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) SoC, paired with IMG GE8320 GPU and 2GB of RAM. On the imaging front, the company has included an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

Oppo has packed 32GB of onboard storage in the A1k, which is expandable via a microSD card. In terms of the connectivity options, the smartphone comes with 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and a Micro-USB port. There is a 4,000mAh battery onboard as well, which, as we mentioned earlier, is said to be capable of lasting 17 hours of active usage on a single charge.

The Oppo A1k measures 154.5x73.8x84mm and weighs 170 grams. The company says it will be bundling a free branded case in the box with the Oppo A1k to make sure the device doesn't slip out of hand.

Comments

Display6.10-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1560 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage32GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Oppo A1k, Oppo A1k specifications, Oppo A1k price
