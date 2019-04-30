Technology News

Oppo A1k With 4,000mAh Battery, Android 9 Pie Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo was launched in Russia earlier this month

Updated: 30 April 2019 13:20 IST
Oppo A1k price in India has been set at Rs. 8,490

Highlights
  • Oppo A1k will go on sale in India from today
  • It features a 6.1-inch display with waterdrop notch
  • It packs in a 4,000mAh battery and is powered by a Helio P22 SoC

Oppo A1k is the newest smartphone to launch in the Indian market. Oppo unveiled this smartphone on Tuesday in India almost a week after its initial Russia launch. This is the second Oppo smartphone to launch in India this month, with the first being the Oppo A5s which launched earlier this month. The new Oppo A1k sports a metallic texture finish on the back while featuring a waterdrop style display notch. The newest addition to the Oppo A series claims long battery life thanks to its 4,000mAh battery.

Oppo A1k price in India

The Oppo A1k is priced at Rs. 8,490 in India for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It is priced aggressively in India compared to its Russia launch. The company is offering the smartphone in Red and Black colour variants and will be available for sale starting today on e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Tata CLiQ, Paytm Mall, as well as offline stores. Unfortunately, no launch offers were detailed by the company.

Oppo A1k specifications

The Oppo A1k sports a 6.1-inch LCD display with a waterdrop notch and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is Corning Gorilla Glass for protection but Oppo hasn't mentioned the version at the moment. The big display offers an 87.43 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Oppo A1k ships with ColorOS 6.0 running on top of Android 9.0 Pie. ColorOS also brings features like OPPO Cloud Service, Gesture Navigation, Smart Assistant. It also gets Smart Driving features like Driving Mode and Riding Mode.

Powering the Oppo A1k is the MediaTek Helio P22 (MT 6762) SoC and has 2GB of RAM. The phone sports an 8-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture while the selfie camera is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo offers the A1k with 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot. The Chinese manufacturer has also packed in a 4,000mAh battery in the smartphone. It is a dual-SIM device and has support for 4G VoLTE. It also has support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and Micro-USB connectivity. The A1k measures 154.5x73.8x84mm and weighs 170 grams. Oppo supplies a 10W charger in the box and claims that the battery supports 17 hours with daily usage.

