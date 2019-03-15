Oppo is reportedly gearing up to launch two new smartphones in India – the Oppo A1K and Oppo A5s. The Oppo A1K will reportedly be a budget smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone is also tipped to feature a 4,000mAh battery and will reportedly run ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. On the other hand, the Oppo A5s has reportedly received BIS certification, which means the upcoming smartphone's launch in India is imminent.

Starting with the Oppo A1K, it will reportedly be priced in the budget segment and might soon be launched in India. The Oppo offering is rumoured to feature a 6-inch or a slightly larger display with a waterdrop notch, although details like resolution and aspect ratio are not known. The Oppo A1K will reportedly be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Oppo A1K will is tipped to be the first smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker to come equipped with the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

The alleged specifications of the Oppo A1K, which come courtesy of MySmartPrice, also mention that the device will feature a single rear camera, but there is no word on the megapixel count. Additionally, the Oppo A1K will reportedly be available in a single storage configuration and will hit the shelves in Red and Black colour options. Oppo's next offering is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery and will run ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. The dimensions of the Oppo A1K will reportedly be 154.4x77.4x8.4 mm and it will tip the scales at 165 grams.

As for the Oppo A5s, key specifications and a render of the smartphone were leaked earlier this month. Now, the smartphone has reportedly received BIS certification in India, which is an indication that the Oppo A5s is inching closer to its official launch. The offering's BIS certification was spotted by MySmartPrice, which also reported about the Oppo A5s' NBTC certification in Thailand.

The Oppo A5s will reportedly be a refreshed version of the Oppo A5s that was launched in India last month. The Oppo A5s' rumoured specifications also bear some similarity with the Oppo A7's hardware, such as an identical rear camera setup and display. The Oppo A1K will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The smartphone will be launched in multiple configurations with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB of RAM paired with 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Oppo A5s is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front snapper will reportedly be an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The upcoming Oppo smartphone will run ColorOS 5.2 based on Android Oreo, while its dimensions and weight will be 155.9x75.4x8.2mm and 170 grams respectively. The Oppo A5s might be available in Red, Black, Gold, and Green colour options. There is no word on the pricing or a definite launch timeline of the Oppo A1K or the Oppo A5s in India.