Oppo A1K Spotted on Thailand Certification Site, Launch Appears Imminent

Earlier this month, Oppo A1K was reported to launch in India soon in the budgeted price segment. Now, the phone has allegedly been spotted on Thailand certification site NBTC, hinting at an imminent launch. The phone reportedly has also been spotted on several certification authority sites like TKDN in Indonesia, SIRIM in Malaysia, and EEC in Europe. The NBTC certification doesn't reveal any details, but the phone has been tipped in the past to sport a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, pack 2GB RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery as well.

The Oppo A1K NBTC certification listing in Thailand was claimed to have been spotted by NashvilleChatterClass. The listing reveals nothing about the phone, but suggests that its launch is imminent. The Oppo A1K could be a variant of the Oppo A1 smartphone launched last year.

It is reported to launch in India soon, and is tipped to feature a 6-inch or a slightly larger display with a waterdrop notch, although details like resolution and aspect ratio are not known. The Oppo A1K will reportedly be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is tipped to be the first smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker to come equipped with the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

The phone is reported to feature a single rear camera, but there is no word on the megapixel count. Additionally, the Oppo A1K will reportedly be available in a single storage configuration and will hit the shelves in Red and Black colour options. It is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery and will run ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. The dimensions of the Oppo A1K will reportedly be 154.4x77.4x8.4 mm and it will tip the scales at 165 grams.