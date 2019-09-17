Technology News
Oppo A1k, Oppo F11 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 2,000: Report

With the new move, Oppo A1k price has been dropped to Rs. 7,490, while the Oppo F11 price has reportedly been slashed to Rs. 14,990.

Updated: 17 September 2019 18:31 IST
Oppo A1k was launched back in late April

Highlights
  • Amazon.in and Flipkart are reflecting new Oppo A1k price
  • Oppo F11 price cut is initially limited to offline retailers
  • Both phones come with a waterdrop-style display notch

Oppo A1k price has been dropped in India by Rs. 500. The new price cut is reflecting on online sites such as Amazon.in and Flipkart. In addition to the Oppo A1k, the Oppo F11 has also reportedly received a revised price tag. The new Oppo F11 price is Rs. 2,000 lesser than its last price cut and is said to be applicable through offline retailers initially. The new price drops follow the launch of the Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020 that both come with a quad rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. The new Oppo phones also come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Oppo A1k price in India

As per the listings on Amazon.in and Flipkart, the Oppo A1k is available with a price tag of Rs. 7,490. The smartphone was launched back in late April at Rs. 8,490 for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and received a price cut of Rs. 500 in June.

Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom first reported the price cut of the Oppo A1k.

Oppo F11 price in India

In addition to the Oppo A1k, Khatri reports that the Oppo F11, which was previously available at Rs. 16,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, is now on sale at Rs. 14,990. The Oppo F11 was launched alongside the Oppo F11 Pro back in March this year with a price tag of Rs. 19,990. It received a drop last month that slashed its price to Rs. 16,990.

We've reached out to Oppo India for a confirmation on the price cuts of the Oppo A1k and Oppo F11 and will update this space when we hear back.

Oppo A1k specifications

The dual-SIM Oppo A1k runs ColorOS based on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Oppo A1k Review

For photos and videos, the Oppo A1k houses a single 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back along with an f/2.2 lens on top. There is also a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A1k include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 154.5x73.8x84mm.

Oppo F11 specifications

The Oppo F11 runs Android Pie-based ColorOS and has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, along with 4GB and 6GB RAM options as well as 64GB and 128GB storage versions.

In terms of optics, the Oppo F11 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the Oppo F11 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port. The smartphone packs a 4,020mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging.

Oppo A1k

Oppo A1k

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and build quality
  • Great battery life
  • Good daytime photo quality
  • Bad
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Weak processor
Read detailed Oppo A1k review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera8-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1560 pixels
