Technology News

Oppo A1K Spotted on Thailand Certification Site, Launch Seems Imminent

, 29 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A1K Spotted on Thailand Certification Site, Launch Seems Imminent

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Oppo A1K is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery

Highlights

  • Oppo A1K spotted on NBTC, was earlier spotted on TKDN as well
  • The phone has been reported to launch in India as well
  • It is tipped to pack 4,000mAh battery, Helio P22 SoC

Earlier this month, Oppo A1K was reported to launch in India soon in the budgeted price segment. Now, the phone has allegedly been spotted on Thailand certification site NBTC, hinting at an imminent launch. The phone reportedly has also been spotted on several certification authority sites like TKDN in Indonesia, SIRIM in Malaysia, and EEC in Europe. The NBTC certification doesn't reveal any details, but Oppo A1K has been tipped in the past to sport a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, pack 2GB RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery as well. The phone is also likely to feature Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.

The Oppo A1K NBTC certification listing in Thailand was claimed to have been spotted by NashvilleChatterClass. The listing reveals nothing about the phone, but suggests that its launch is imminent. The Oppo A1K could be a variant of the Oppo A1 smartphone launched last year.

Oppo A1K specifications (expected), India launch

It is reported to launch in India soon, and is tipped to feature a 6-inch or a slightly larger display with a waterdrop notch, although details like resolution and aspect ratio are not known. The Oppo A1K will reportedly be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is tipped to be the first smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker to come equipped with the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

The phone is reported to feature a single rear camera, but there is no word on the megapixel count. Additionally, the Oppo A1K will reportedly be available in a single storage configuration and will hit the shelves in Red and Black colour options. It is tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery and will run ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. The dimensions of the Oppo A1K will reportedly be 154.4x77.4x8.4 mm and it will tip the scales at 165 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A1K, Oppo A1K Launch, Oppo A1K Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Receiving March Security Updates in India: Reports
Oppo Reno Case Render Pops Up Online, VP Brian Shen Confirms Variant with Snapdragon 855 SoC
Oppo A1K Spotted on Thailand Certification Site, Launch Seems Imminent
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  2. Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR Wearables Launched in India
  3. Nokia 7 Plus, 7.1, 6.1 Plus, 6.1 Receiving March Security Patch: Reports
  4. Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 to Go on Sale in India on April 4 at Rs. 2,999
  5. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  6. Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Angelina Jolie for The Eternals
  7. Reliance Jio Is Reportedly Testing a Triple Play Plan for GigaFiber Users
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Review
  10. Borderlands 3 Finally Announced at PAX East 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.