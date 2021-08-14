Technology News
Oppo A16s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A16s price is set at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,000).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 August 2021 12:13 IST
Oppo A16s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo Netherlands

Oppo A16s comes in two distinct colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A16s is available for purchase in the Netherlands
  • The Oppo phone is quite similar to the Oppo A16
  • Oppo A16s comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration

Oppo A16s has been launched as a new affordable smartphone under the Oppo A-series. The Oppo phone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and two distinct colour options. The Oppo A16s also carries triple rear cameras and has preloaded features such as AI Beautification, Dazzling Mode, and Bokeh filters to enhance photos. There are also pre-installed features that are claimed to protect overnight charging and reduce night-time power consumption. Overall, the Oppo A16s seems to be a minor upgrade to the Oppo A16 with the addition of NFC support to its specifications. The new model also carries a higher RAM and storage configuration over the existing one.

Oppo A16s price

Oppo A16s price has been set at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The smartphone comes in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue colour options and is currently available for purchase only in the Netherlands. Details about its availability and pricing in other markets are yet to be revealed. The Netherlands listing was initially reported by GizmoChina.

Last month, the Oppo A16 was launched in Indonesia at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,300) for the 3GB + 32GB configuration.

Oppo A16s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A16s runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The triple rear camera setup on the Oppo A16s carries a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo A16s houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storage capacity, the Oppo A16s comes with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable using a microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo A16s packs a 5,000mAh battery. The phone measures 163.8x75.6x8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter Unlocks Rahul Gandhi's Handle Week After Suspension
Boeing Astronaut Capsule Grounded for Months By Valve Issue

