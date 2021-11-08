Oppo A16K has been launched in Philipines as the new handset under the company's A-series phones. The Chinese smartphone maker has unveiled the latest device as a new variant for Oppo's mid-range smartphone, the Oppo A16. Oppo A16K comes as a toned-down version of Oppo A16. Oppo A16K features a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio G35 processor. The smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It also packs a 4,230mAh battery.

Oppo A16K price and availability

The new Oppo A16K is priced at PHP 6,999 (roughly Rs. 10,300) for the sole 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Black and Blue colour options and is currently available for purchase only in the Philippines on Shopee and Lazada. Details about its availability and pricing in other markets including India have not been announced.

In September this year, Oppo A16 was introduced in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,990 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Oppo A16K specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A16K runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 Lite. The handset features a 6.52-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch (ppi). The handset features an “eye-care” screen, as per Oppo. Oppo A16K is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio G35 processor paired with 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

For optics, Oppo A16K has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. This, however, is a major downgrade when compared to the vanilla Oppo A16. Oppo A16 has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel bokeh (depth) sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A16K include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a 4,230mAh battery with support for 5V/ 2A charging. The new Oppo handset also features Super Power Saving Mode, Night Filters, and Optimised Night Charging. It measures 164.0x75.4x7.85mm and weighs 175 grams.