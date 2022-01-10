Oppo A16K, a recently launched smartphone from the Chinese brand, will soon be making its way to the Indian market, says major retailer, Mahesh Telecom. The new Oppo A-series phone was launched in Philipines in November last year. The retailer also shared the price for Oppo A16K in India. It is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering. While there is no mention of an exact date for the Indian launch of Oppo A16K, the retailer states it will "come soon”. Oppo A16K has a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio G35 processor. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel main camera and packs a 4,230mAh battery.

Oppo A16K price in India (rumoured)

As per a tweet by Mumbai-based offline retailer Mahesh Telecom, Oppo A16K will cost Rs. 10,490 for the sole 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant in India. The handset is said to ship in two different colour options — Black and Blue. However, there is no official confirmation from Oppo about the Indian variant of Oppo A16K yet.

Oppo A16K smartphone was originally launched in the Philippines for PHP 6,999 (roughly Rs. 10,300) in Black and Blue colour options.

In comparison, the predecessor, Oppo A16 was introduced in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,990 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in September 2021.

Oppo A16K specifications

The global variant of dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A16K runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 Lite. The handset features a 6.52-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch (ppi). It has an “eye-care” screen, according to Oppo. Under the hood, Oppo A16K is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio G35 processor coupled with 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

For optics, Oppo A16K has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options on the Oppo A16K include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,230mAh battery with support for 5V/ 2A charging.