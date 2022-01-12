Technology News
Oppo A16K price in India is set at Rs. 10,490.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 January 2022 12:09 IST
Oppo A16K With 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo India

Oppo A16K debuted in the Philippines in November

Highlights
  • Oppo A16K comes in a single variant
  • The Oppo phone has a single rear camera
  • Oppo A16K packs a 4,230mAh battery

Oppo A16K was launched in India on Wednesday. The new Oppo phone is a watered-down variant of the regular Oppo A16 that debuted last year. It comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Oppo A16K also features three distinct colour options to choose from. The smartphone comes preloaded with features including FlexDrop, Three-finger Translate, and Freeform Screenshot. It also has splash resistance through the IPX4 build and includes a graphite sheet to resist overheating, the company said.

Oppo A16K price in India, availability

Oppo A16K price in India has been set at Rs. 10,490 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and White colours and is available for purchase through all channels including the Oppo India online store. It comes with no-cost EMI options of up to three months through all leading banks.

In November, the Oppo A16K was launched in the Philippines with a price tag of PHP 6,999 (roughly Rs. 10,100) for the same 3GB + 32GB model.

Oppo A16K specifications

On the part of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A16K runs on Android-based ColorOS 11.1 Lite and features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 2.4D glass protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. It comes with a single 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, long with an LED flash. This is unlike most other phones in the segment that have multiple camera sensors at the back. Nevertheless, the camera on the Oppo A16K supports features including Stylish Filters, Backlit HDR, Dazzle Color Mode, and Night Filters.

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo A16K houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The front-facing sensor supports features including HDR, Natural skin retouching, and AI Palette.

The Oppo A16K has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports features including Super Night-time Standby, Optimized Night Charging, and Superpower Saving Mode. The company claims that the built-in battery delivers an all-day usage on a single charge.

Besides, the Oppo A16K measures 164x75.4x7.85mm and weighs 175 grams.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Oppo A16K price in India, Oppo A16K specifications, Oppo A16K, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Volkswagen Aims to Double Electric Car Sales in China This Year After Missing Targets
