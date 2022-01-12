Oppo A16K was launched in India on Wednesday. The new Oppo phone is a watered-down variant of the regular Oppo A16 that debuted last year. It comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Oppo A16K also features three distinct colour options to choose from. The smartphone comes preloaded with features including FlexDrop, Three-finger Translate, and Freeform Screenshot. It also has splash resistance through the IPX4 build and includes a graphite sheet to resist overheating, the company said.

Oppo A16K price in India, availability

Oppo A16K price in India has been set at Rs. 10,490 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and White colours and is available for purchase through all channels including the Oppo India online store. It comes with no-cost EMI options of up to three months through all leading banks.

In November, the Oppo A16K was launched in the Philippines with a price tag of PHP 6,999 (roughly Rs. 10,100) for the same 3GB + 32GB model.

Oppo A16K specifications

On the part of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A16K runs on Android-based ColorOS 11.1 Lite and features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 2.4D glass protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. It comes with a single 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, long with an LED flash. This is unlike most other phones in the segment that have multiple camera sensors at the back. Nevertheless, the camera on the Oppo A16K supports features including Stylish Filters, Backlit HDR, Dazzle Color Mode, and Night Filters.

For selfies and video chats, the Oppo A16K houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The front-facing sensor supports features including HDR, Natural skin retouching, and AI Palette.

The Oppo A16K has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports features including Super Night-time Standby, Optimized Night Charging, and Superpower Saving Mode. The company claims that the built-in battery delivers an all-day usage on a single charge.

Besides, the Oppo A16K measures 164x75.4x7.85mm and weighs 175 grams.

