  Oppo A16K India Launch Tipped for January, Specifications Said to Include MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

Oppo A16K India Launch Tipped for January, Specifications Said to Include MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

Oppo A16K is said to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch.

By David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2021 19:33 IST
Oppo A16K India Launch Tipped for January, Specifications Said to Include MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

Photo Credit: Oppo Philippines

Oppo A16K was launched in the Philippines back in November

Highlights
  • Oppo A16K is tipped to feature a 13-megapixel primary camera
  • Oppo A16K is yet to officially announce the smartphone in India
  • Oppo A16K is priced at PHP 6,999 (roughly Rs. 10,350) in the Philippines

Oppo A16K is set to launch in the coming weeks, according to details shared by a tipster. The smartphone is yet to be officially announced in the country by Oppo, but the latest leak suggests that the upcoming Oppo smartphone will be launched in the first or second week of January. Oppo A16K is tipped to launch in the country with a MediaTek SoC under the hood. The smartphone is also said to sport a 6.52-inch HD+ waterdrop display.

Oppo A16K price (expected)

Oppo is yet to announce the Oppo A16K for India. The smartphone is priced at PHP 6,999 (roughly Rs. 10,350) in the Philippines, where it was launched in November. The smartphone could be offered at a similar price point in India.

Oppo A16K specifications (expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Mukul Sharma, Oppo A16K will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage in India. The smartphone is said to run on a 4,230mAh battery with support for charging at 10W via a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 269ppi pixel density and a waterdrop-style notch design to house the front camera.

On the rear camera front, Oppo A16K is said to feature a 13-megapixel primary camera, alongside an 8-megapixel secondary lens. The smartphone's camera features will include night filters, a power saver mode and optimised charging at night, as per the tipster. The specifications of the selfie camera have not been leaked. On the connectivity front, the smartphone is tipped to feature support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is said to run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, according to the report.

Oppo A16K launched in the Philippines with the same processor, RAM and storage configuration as suggested in the leak, hinting that the rest of the specifications of the India model of the phone could also be the same as its Philippines counterpart.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A16K

Oppo A16K

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A16K, Oppo, Oppo A16K India Launch, Oppo A16K Specifications, Oppo A16K Price
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
iQoo 9 Series to Sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, VC Three-Dimensional Heat Dissipation System

