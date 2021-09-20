Oppo A16 with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC has been launched in India. The smartphone is a budget-friendly offering and will succeed the Oppo A15 that was launched last year. Oppo A16 comes with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera and the display gets thin bezels with a thick chin. The smartphone is currently up for purchase on Amazon. Oppo A16 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with Smart Battery Protection features.

Oppo A16 price in India, availability

The new Oppo A16 is priced at Rs. 13,990 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is available to purchase via offline retailers and is also available to purchase via Amazon. The smartphone from Oppo will come in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue colour options.

Amazon is offering Oppo A16 with no-cost EMI options for up to 3 months, instant discounts of Rs. 750 on Citi Bank credit cards, and other bank debit and credit cards as well.

Oppo A16 specifications

The dual-SIM Oppo A16 runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It gets a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with Eye Care mode. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage - expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel bokeh (depth) sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It sports an 8-megapixel primary selfie camera.

Connectivity options on Oppo A16 include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with Smart Battery Protection features. Oppo A16 comes with a Face Unlock feature and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also comes with IPX4 certification for splash resistance. The smartphone measures 163.8x75.6x8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.