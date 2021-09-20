Technology News
loading

Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A16 price in India is set at Rs. 13,990.

Updated: 20 September 2021 12:25 IST
Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A16 is offered in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A16 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display
  • It comes with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera
  • Oppo A16 carries a 5,000mAh battery

Oppo A16 with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC has been launched in India. The smartphone is a budget-friendly offering and will succeed the Oppo A15 that was launched last year. Oppo A16 comes with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera and the display gets thin bezels with a thick chin. The smartphone is currently up for purchase on Amazon. Oppo A16 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with Smart Battery Protection features.

Oppo A16 price in India, availability

The new Oppo A16 is priced at Rs. 13,990 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is available to purchase via offline retailers and is also available to purchase via Amazon. The smartphone from Oppo will come in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue colour options.

Amazon is offering Oppo A16 with no-cost EMI options for up to 3 months, instant discounts of Rs. 750 on Citi Bank credit cards, and other bank debit and credit cards as well.

Oppo A16 specifications

The dual-SIM Oppo A16 runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It gets a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with Eye Care mode. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage - expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel bokeh (depth) sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It sports an 8-megapixel primary selfie camera.

Connectivity options on Oppo A16 include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with Smart Battery Protection features. Oppo A16 comes with a Face Unlock feature and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also comes with IPX4 certification for splash resistance. The smartphone measures 163.8x75.6x8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A16, Oppo A16 Price in India, Oppo A16 Specifications
Facebook India Appoints Former IAS Officer Rajiv Aggarwal as Head of Public Policy

Related Stories

Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  3. Apple Giving 20 Percent More on Funds Added Directly to Apple ID in India
  4. Dogecoin Values Dips in India Days After Registering Growth
  5. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch in India Set for September 28
  6. Edward Snowden Says Stop Using ExpressVPN After Surveillance Scandal
  7. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 to Launch in India on September 24
  8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme Pad Review: A Budget Tablet That’s Built for Entertainment
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Weight Loss Attempts Not Working as Desired? Time to Pay Attention to Your Gut Microbiome, Study Suggests
  2. Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Facebook India Appoints Former IAS Officer Rajiv Aggarwal as Head of Public Policy
  4. Telegram Users Can Now Record Livestreams, New Update Brings Chat Themes, More
  5. Cryptocurrency Prices in India Today: Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum Witness Slight Slip
  6. Amazon Shuts 3,000 Online Stores Backed by 600 Chinese Brands to Fight Fake Reviews: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Date Set for September 28: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Realme C25Y Pre-Bookings Begin on Company Site: Price, Specifications
  9. Emmy Winners 2021: The Crown Sweeps the Night, Tied With The Queen’s Gambit Overall
  10. Honda Prologue: Company Targets Annual Sales of 70,000 Electric Vehicles in US From 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com