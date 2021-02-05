Technology News
loading

Oppo A15s 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A15s is backed by a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 February 2021 14:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A15s 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A15s has a notch for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Oppo A15s now gets up to 128GB of onboard storage
  • The phone features a triple rear camera setup
  • Oppo A15s with 128GB storage comes in two colour options

Oppo A15s 4GB + 128GB storage variant has been launched in India. It adds to the 4GB + 64GB storage model that launched in the country back in December. At the time, it was the only variant and had a price tag of Rs. 11,490 with three colour options. However, Oppo A15s 4GB + 128GB storage configuration is offered in only two colour options. Besides the increased storage, the rest of the specifications of the new Oppo A15s variant remain the same.

Oppo A15s (4GB + 128GB) price in India, availability

The 4GB + 128GB variant of Oppo A15s is priced at Rs. 12,490 and is available for purchase from Amazon and all mainline retail channels starting today, February 5. This variant comes in Dynamic Black and Fancy White colour options. The 4GB + 64GB option that was launched in December 2020 is offered in three colour options – Dynamic Black, Fancy White, and Rainbow Silver.

Oppo A15s (4GB + 128GB) specifications

Oppo A15s runs ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and a notch for the selfie camera. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM with up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, Oppo A15s comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, placed inside a square-shaped camera module that also houses the flash. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on Oppo A15s include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Oppo A15s measures 164x75.4x7.9mm and weighs 177 grams.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A15s, Oppo A15s 128GB, Oppo A15s 128GB Price in India, Oppo A15s Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi 10 5G, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro Tipped to Support 33W Fast Charging via 3C Listing

Related Stories

Oppo A15s 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PayPal to Shut Down Domestic Payments Business in India From April 1
  2. Samsung Galaxy M12 Tipped to Feature Triple Rear Cameras
  3. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  4. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  5. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  6. Parler CEO John Matze Says He Was Fired by Board
  7. Google Launches Paid-for News Platform in Australia
  8. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  9. Poco M3 First Impressions
  10. Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. BookMyShow Stream Video-On-Demand Streaming Platform Launched in India: Tenet, Other Titles Available to Rent
  2. Bitcoin Worth Over EUR 50 Million Seized From Fraudster Who Refuses to Give Up Password
  3. Mi 11 Price in Europe Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch, Significantly Higher Than China Prices
  4. Vishal Gondal on FAU-G Review Bombing, PUBG Comparisons, and Game Update Plans
  5. Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme Watch 2 Pro Receives US FCC Certification, Could Feature Square-Shaped Dial
  7. Xiaomi Quad-Curved Waterfall Display Concept Phone With No Bezels, Ports, or Buttons Unveiled
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Gets SmartThings Find Feature to Help Users Locate Misplaced Wearable: Report
  9. Oppo A15s 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Mi 10 5G, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro Tipped to Support 33W Fast Charging via 3C Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com