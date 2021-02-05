Oppo A15s 4GB + 128GB storage variant has been launched in India. It adds to the 4GB + 64GB storage model that launched in the country back in December. At the time, it was the only variant and had a price tag of Rs. 11,490 with three colour options. However, Oppo A15s 4GB + 128GB storage configuration is offered in only two colour options. Besides the increased storage, the rest of the specifications of the new Oppo A15s variant remain the same.

Oppo A15s (4GB + 128GB) price in India, availability

The 4GB + 128GB variant of Oppo A15s is priced at Rs. 12,490 and is available for purchase from Amazon and all mainline retail channels starting today, February 5. This variant comes in Dynamic Black and Fancy White colour options. The 4GB + 64GB option that was launched in December 2020 is offered in three colour options – Dynamic Black, Fancy White, and Rainbow Silver.

Oppo A15s (4GB + 128GB) specifications

Oppo A15s runs ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and a notch for the selfie camera. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM with up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, Oppo A15s comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, placed inside a square-shaped camera module that also houses the flash. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on Oppo A15s include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Oppo A15s measures 164x75.4x7.9mm and weighs 177 grams.

