Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A15s is backed by a 4,230mAh battery and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 December 2020 15:32 IST
Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A15s is just 7.9mm thick

Highlights
  • Oppo A15s has been launched in India
  • It will go on sale starting December 21
  • Oppo A15s comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

Oppo A15s has been launched in India as a follow up to the Oppo A15 smartphone that was launched in October. Oppo A15s has a similar design to Oppo A15 and comes with a triple rear camera setup. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. It comes in three colour variants and will be available in the country starting next week. Oppo A15s will come with offers and discounts for interested customers when it becomes available.

Oppo A15s price in India, availability

Oppo A15s comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage model, priced at Rs. 11,490. It is offered in three colour options namely, Dynamic Black, Fancy White, and Rainbow Silver. As per a company press release, the phone will go on sale starting December 21 and will be available via Amazon, as well as all mainline retail channels.

If you plan on purchasing the phone from a retail store, you can avail a five percent cashback on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and Zest Money cards with no-cost EMI options of up to six months. There are zero down payment finance schemes with Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial, Home Credit, HDFC Consumer loan, and ICICI Bank. For Amazon shoppers, there is a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards, as well as no-cost EMI options of up to six months. These offers are valid from December 21 to December 25 only.

Oppo A15s specifications

Oppo A15s runs ColorOS 7.2 and features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage.

In terms of optics, Oppo A15s comes with a triple rear camera setup. You get a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back, placed inside a square camera module that also houses the flash. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on Oppo A15s include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is backed by a 4,230mAh battery and is just 7.9mm thick.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Oppo A15s

Oppo A15s

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android
Comments

