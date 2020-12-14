Technology News
loading

Oppo A15s Design, Specifications Spotted in Leaked Poster

The Oppo A15s has a triple camera setup, the leaked poster indicates.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 14 December 2020 18:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A15s Design, Specifications Spotted in Leaked Poster

Photo Credit: The Leaker

The Oppo A15s could launch in India soon

Highlights
  • The Oppo A15s has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage
  • It has a 13-megapixel triple camera setup
  • It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Oppo A15 was launched in October and it looks like the company already has a successor for the budget smartphone all prepped up. We had seen multiple leaks of the Oppo A15 before the smartphone was launched and there have been quite a few leaks of the Oppo A15s as well. The upcoming smartphone was spotted on multiple certification sites but recently the smartphone has leaked out via a promotional image. This leak reveals the design and a few key specifications of the device. Oppo could be bringing the smartphone to India soon as the successor of the Oppo A15.

The upcoming Oppo A15s was spotted in a promotional poster by The Leaker. The promotional poster does not mention the price of the upcoming smartphone but mentions cashback offers and no-interest EMI options from a few financial institutions. The Oppo A15 is currently priced at Rs . 8,990 for the 2GB RAM model while the 3GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 9,990.

The upcoming Oppo A15s as seen in the leaked poster has a slim body with a square-shaped camera module at the back along with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The report adds that there is a triple rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. The poster also reveals that the Oppo A15s will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This positions it higher than the Oppo A15 which gets 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage only.

According to the leaked poster, the Oppo A15s is said to sport a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a dewdrop notch. The report adds it will sport a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The processor details are not known at the moment but Oppo could use the MediaTek Helio P35 that it is using to power the Oppo A15. The poster does not reveal a launch date for the Oppo A15s but it could just make it to India before the end of 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A15s, Oppo A15s specification, Oppo A15s Leaks
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Docs, Gmail, YouTube Start to Return After Global Outage

Related Stories

Oppo A15s Design, Specifications Spotted in Leaked Poster
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Docs, Gmail, YouTube Start to Return After Global Outage
  2. Google Says 3 Days a Week in Office, Rest Can Be WFH: Report
  3. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  6. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, Watch S Series to Launch on December 23
  7. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  8. Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India
  9. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Teased for India Launch
  10. YouTube Reveals Top Indian Videos and Creators for 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A15s Design, Specifications Spotted in Leaked Poster
  2. Google Docs, Gmail, YouTube Start to Return After Global Outage
  3. iPhone 13 Models Will Not Face Delays Like iPhone 12 Series: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. TikTok Ban: US Court to Hear Appeal Challenging Order Blocking App Store Prohibition
  5. Google Chrome Labs Will Let Users Try New, Experimental Features Easily on Chrome Canary
  6. Electronic Arts to Buy Codemasters in $1.2 Billion-Deal to Deliver Better ‘Racing Experiences’
  7. Infinix 32X1, Infinix 43X1 Smart TVs With Bezel-Less Screens, HDR10 Support Launched in India
  8. Alibaba, Tencent-Backed Unit Face Fine Under Anti-Monopoly Law in China
  9. Wistron Estimates Over Rs. 437 Crore-Loss in Employee Violence at Karnataka Plant
  10. Apple Fan? Here's the Cost of Owning Every Consumer Product and Service It Sells
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com