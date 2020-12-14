Oppo A15 was launched in October and it looks like the company already has a successor for the budget smartphone all prepped up. We had seen multiple leaks of the Oppo A15 before the smartphone was launched and there have been quite a few leaks of the Oppo A15s as well. The upcoming smartphone was spotted on multiple certification sites but recently the smartphone has leaked out via a promotional image. This leak reveals the design and a few key specifications of the device. Oppo could be bringing the smartphone to India soon as the successor of the Oppo A15.

The upcoming Oppo A15s was spotted in a promotional poster by The Leaker. The promotional poster does not mention the price of the upcoming smartphone but mentions cashback offers and no-interest EMI options from a few financial institutions. The Oppo A15 is currently priced at Rs . 8,990 for the 2GB RAM model while the 3GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 9,990.

The upcoming Oppo A15s as seen in the leaked poster has a slim body with a square-shaped camera module at the back along with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The report adds that there is a triple rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. The poster also reveals that the Oppo A15s will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This positions it higher than the Oppo A15 which gets 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage only.

According to the leaked poster, the Oppo A15s is said to sport a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a dewdrop notch. The report adds it will sport a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The processor details are not known at the moment but Oppo could use the MediaTek Helio P35 that it is using to power the Oppo A15. The poster does not reveal a launch date for the Oppo A15s but it could just make it to India before the end of 2020.