Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch

Oppo A15 is set to launch in India soon but ahead of the launch, the phone is being teased on Amazon India and the page has been refreshed to reveal camera details. Only the rear camera details have been revealed, and the triple camera setup on the Oppo A15 is set to include a 13-megapixel main camera. The phone was recently reportedly spotted on FCC as well, and the Oppo A15 is tipped to include a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

The upcoming Oppo A15 teaser page on Amazon India has been updated to reflect camera details of the phone. The Oppo A15 has a triple camera setup at the back inside a square-shaped module. This includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth lens. Additional aperture and pixel value details are not mentioned as of yet. The phone is previously teased to have a rear fingerprint sensor at the back and a glossy bluish-grey finish at the back. The Oppo A15 has volume and power on the right edge.

Apart from this, the Amazon teaser page reveals little else. Amazon has made the ‘Notify Me' button live for registrations of interest. An Oppo model with the number CPH2185 was recently spotted on FCC as well, and it is believed to be the upcoming Oppo A15. This phone is tipped to pack a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The listing tips a 3.5mm audio jack, USB port, and speaker and microphone integration as well. The rumoured Oppo A15 is said to run on ColorOS 7.2

The Oppo A15 is likely the successor of the Oppo A12 launched in June this year. This phone was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 9,990 and the upgraded Oppo A15 may be priced slightly higher.

