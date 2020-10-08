Technology News
loading

Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch

Oppo A15 is teased to have a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main lens.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 October 2020 14:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Oppo A15 was spotted on FCC with a 4,230mAh battery

Highlights
  • Oppo A15 is teased to have a 2-megapixel macro lens at the back
  • The phone is seen to sport a rear fingerprint sensor
  • Oppo A15 has a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back as well

Oppo A15 is set to launch in India soon but ahead of the launch, the phone is being teased on Amazon India and the page has been refreshed to reveal camera details. Only the rear camera details have been revealed, and the triple camera setup on the Oppo A15 is set to include a 13-megapixel main camera. The phone was recently reportedly spotted on FCC as well, and the Oppo A15 is tipped to include a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

The upcoming Oppo A15 teaser page on Amazon India has been updated to reflect camera details of the phone. The Oppo A15 has a triple camera setup at the back inside a square-shaped module. This includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth lens. Additional aperture and pixel value details are not mentioned as of yet. The phone is previously teased to have a rear fingerprint sensor at the back and a glossy bluish-grey finish at the back. The Oppo A15 has volume and power on the right edge.

Apart from this, the Amazon teaser page reveals little else. Amazon has made the ‘Notify Me' button live for registrations of interest. An Oppo model with the number CPH2185 was recently spotted on FCC as well, and it is believed to be the upcoming Oppo A15. This phone is tipped to pack a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The listing tips a 3.5mm audio jack, USB port, and speaker and microphone integration as well. The rumoured Oppo A15 is said to run on ColorOS 7.2

The Oppo A15 is likely the successor of the Oppo A12 launched in June this year. This phone was launched with a starting price tag of Rs. 9,990 and the upgraded Oppo A15 may be priced slightly higher.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A15, Oppo A15 Specifications, Oppo A15 Camera, Oppo, Amazon India
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Fire TV Introduces Live TV Streaming in India
  2. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 Tipped to Launch by End of October
  3. Redmi Soundbar Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  5. Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro Earphones Launched in India
  6. Vivo V20 to Launch in India on October 13, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 30,000
  7. Amazfit Bip U With 9-Day Battery Life Set to Launch in India on October 16
  8. iPhone 12 Launch: What You Need to Know
  9. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  10. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek MT9602 Smart TV SoC With AI Enhancements Launched, Will Debut in India With Upcoming Motorola TVs
  2. Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  3. Amazon Fire TV Introduces Live TV Streaming in India
  4. Microsoft Office to Get a New Version Without Subscription Model in Second Half of 2021
  5. Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor Watch ES With Fitness Tracking Features Launched in India
  6. The Social Network 2: Aaron Sorkin Will Write if David Fincher Returns
  7. Redmi Soundbar Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Qualcomm to Launch Its Own Gaming Phone in Partnership With Asus: Report
  9. LG W31 Specifications Leak via Google Play Console, Imminent Launch Tipped
  10. US House Antitrust Chairman Says Unwinding Facebook's Instagram Buy the 'Right Answer'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com