Oppo A15 Teased to Sport 6.52-Inch Display, Key Specifications Leaked

Oppo A15 is teased to sport a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 October 2020 18:19 IST
Oppo A15 Teased to Sport 6.52-Inch Display, Key Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Oppo India

Oppo A15 is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo A15 will come with a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone is tipped to come with microSD card support
  • Oppo A15 is expected to pack 4,230mAh battery on board

Oppo A15 is all set to launch in India soon. The phone is being teased on Amazon India and the latest teaser hints at the display credentials of the phone. The Oppo A15 is teased to sport a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is also teased to have eye protection and AI brightness that learns the user's preferences over time and automatically adjusts brightness. Furthermore, key specifications of the Oppo A15 have also leaked online and this leak suggests that the phone may be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

Oppo A15 specifications (teased, expected)

The company has taken to Twitter and has also updated its Amazon India page to tease display details of the Oppo A15 ahead of launch. The phone is teased to feature a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is said to feature eye protection and come with AI Brightness that brings the ability to automatically adjust brightness based on user patterns. A front facing render has also been released showing that the Oppo A15 may have a slight chin at the bottom of the display.

Previous teasers hint that the Oppo A15 may sport a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera. The module is assisted by a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth lens. The phone will have a rear fingerprint sensor at the back and sport a glossy bluish-grey finish at the back

In the meanwhile, tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked key specifications of the Oppo A15 in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The phone is reported to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. Internal storage may be at 32GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD (up to 256GB). The phone is tipped to run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. The Oppo A15 is tipped to pack a 4,230mAh battery and have a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is tipped to measure 164x75x8mm and weigh about 175 grams.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android 10
Huawei Mate 40 Series to Launch on October 22, CEO Richard Yu Confirms

