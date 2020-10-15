Oppo A15 has been launched in India as the company's latest camera-focussed budget smartphone. The new Oppo phone comes with triple rear cameras that include a 13-megapixel primary sensor and is backed by artificial intelligence (AI) powered features. The smartphone also features a waterdrop-style display notch. Oppo has claimed to offer proprietary eye protection on the A15 that essentially reduces blue light emission. Further, the phone comes preloaded with an AI brightness feature that adjusts brightness levels as per user preferences.

Oppo A15 price in India

Oppo A15 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,990 for the lone 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone will soon be available for purchase in the country. It will be offered in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue colour options.

Oppo A15 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A15 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. Under the hood, there is octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The triple rear camera setup of the Oppo A15 houses the 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone also features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Oppo has provided 32GB of onboard storage on the A15 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also carries a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Oppo A15 packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Besides, the phone measures 164x75x8mm and weighs 175 grams.

