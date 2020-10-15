Technology News
Oppo A15 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A15 price in India is set at Rs. 10,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 October 2020 13:22 IST
Oppo A15 comes with a 6.52-inch display that features a waterdrop-style notch

Oppo A15 comes with a 6.52-inch display that features a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Oppo A15 will go on sale in India soon
  • The Oppo phone comes in a single 3GB + 32GB storage configuration
  • Oppo A15 offers features including eye protection and AI brightness

Oppo A15 has been launched in India as the company's latest camera-focussed budget smartphone. The new Oppo phone comes with triple rear cameras that include a 13-megapixel primary sensor and is backed by artificial intelligence (AI) powered features. The smartphone also features a waterdrop-style display notch. Oppo has claimed to offer proprietary eye protection on the A15 that essentially reduces blue light emission. Further, the phone comes preloaded with an AI brightness feature that adjusts brightness levels as per user preferences.

Oppo A15 price in India

Oppo A15 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,990 for the lone 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone will soon be available for purchase in the country. It will be offered in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue colour options.

Oppo A15 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A15 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. Under the hood, there is octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The triple rear camera setup of the Oppo A15 houses the 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone also features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Oppo has provided 32GB of onboard storage on the A15 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also carries a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Oppo A15 packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Besides, the phone measures 164x75x8mm and weighs 175 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo A15

Oppo A15

Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Oppo A15 price in India, Oppo A15 specifications, Oppo A15, Oppo
Oppo A15 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
