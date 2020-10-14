Technology News
Oppo A15 With 13-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launching in India on October 15

Oppo A15 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and come with 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 October 2020 11:18 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Oppo A15 will have a blue colour option

Highlights
  • Oppo A15 features a triple rear camera setup
  • It will be launched in India on October 15
  • Oppo has not shared pricing for the phone

Oppo A15 will be launched in India on Thursday, October 15, at 12pm (noon). The development was shared via the dedicated Amazon page that now shows a ‘Notify Me' option. The Oppo A15 sports a notched display with a thick chin, triple rear camera setup, and fingerprint scanner on the back. The company has been teasing the specifications of the Oppo A15 through Amazon ahead of the launch, but recently a known tipster shared key specifications for the phone as well.

Oppo A15 specifications (confirmed)

The Oppo A15 has been teased to come with a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. It will have a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Oppo A15 will come with eye protection and AI brightness that learns the user's preferences over time and automatically adjusts brightness.

Oppo A15 specifications (expected)

Last week, a known tipster shared that the Oppo A15 will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and have 3GB of RAM. The phone may come with 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the front, the Oppo A15 is said to feature a 5-megapixel camera sensor and the battery capacity is tipped to be 4,230mAh. In terms of dimensions, the phone is said to measure 164x75x8mm and weigh about 175 grams.

The Amazon page shows the Oppo A15 in a blue colour variant that will presumably be one of the colours it will be available in. It has a square camera module on the back and seems to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, the rumoured 3GB + 32GB configuration is expected to be one of the options for the phone. Although the company has not shared pricing for the Oppo A15, judging by the specifications, it will likely be an entry level/ budget friendly phone.

Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android 10
Comment
