Oppo A12s has launched in Cambodia as the latest smartphone offering from the Chinese smartphone maker. The new phone is an off-shoot of the Oppo A12 and it comes with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, dual rear cameras, and 4,350mAh battery. Looking at the details, the Oppo A12s seems to have identical specifications as the Oppo A12. The only real difference seems to be new colour options offered in Grey and Blue. The Oppo A12s has a rear fingerprint sensor on board and 32GB of onboard storage.

Oppo A12s price

The Oppo A12s is priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 9,700) for the single 3GB + 32GB storage option. As mentioned, it comes in two gradient shades of Blue and Grey. The company took to the Oppo Cambodia Facebook page to announce the arrival of the Oppo A12s.

Oppo A12s specifications

The Oppo A12s runs on ColorOS 6.1, based on Android 9 Pie, and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) waterdrop-notch display and 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. Oppo has provided up to 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Oppo A12s has the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with features like AI Beauty.

There is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the Oppo A12s and it comes with support for Face Unlock as well. The Oppo A12s phone packs a 4,230mAh battery – just like Oppo A12.

