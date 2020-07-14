Technology News
loading

Oppo A12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,230mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A12s comes with dual rear cameras, including a 13-megapixel main shooter.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 July 2020 13:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,230mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A12s has launched in the Cambodian market

Highlights
  • Oppo A12s comes with a rear fingerprint scanner
  • The phone has launched in gradient Blue and Grey options
  • Oppo A12s has a 5-megapixel selfie camera

Oppo A12s has launched in Cambodia as the latest smartphone offering from the Chinese smartphone maker. The new phone is an off-shoot of the Oppo A12 and it comes with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, dual rear cameras, and 4,350mAh battery. Looking at the details, the Oppo A12s seems to have identical specifications as the Oppo A12. The only real difference seems to be new colour options offered in Grey and Blue. The Oppo A12s has a rear fingerprint sensor on board and 32GB of onboard storage.

Oppo A12s price

The Oppo A12s is priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 9,700) for the single 3GB + 32GB storage option. As mentioned, it comes in two gradient shades of Blue and Grey. The company took to the Oppo Cambodia Facebook page to announce the arrival of the Oppo A12s.

Oppo A12s specifications

The Oppo A12s runs on ColorOS 6.1, based on Android 9 Pie, and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) waterdrop-notch display and 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. Oppo has provided up to 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Oppo A12s has the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with features like AI Beauty.

There is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the Oppo A12s and it comes with support for Face Unlock as well. The Oppo A12s phone packs a 4,230mAh battery – just like Oppo A12.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo A12s

Oppo A12s

Display 6.20-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A12s, Oppo A12s Price, Oppo A12s Launch, Oppo A12s Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Alleged Geekbench Listing Tips Snapdragon 865 SoC, 6GB RAM

Related Stories

Oppo A12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,230mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Airtel BlueJeans Debuts as Airtel’s Answer to JioMeet and Zoom
  4. Xiaomi Rolls Out Wrong Update for Mi A3 That Disables Second SIM Card
  5. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  6. Redmi Note 9 Set to Launch in India on July 20, Xiaomi Reveals
  7. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Have Second 105-Degree Selfie Camera
  8. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  9. Don't Download TikTok From a WhatsApp Link — It Could Be Fake!
  10. Realme 6i India Launch Date May Be July 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Launches Software Upgrade for Telcos to Move From 4G to 5G
  2. Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Launched by Xiaomi in India, Now Up for Crowdfunding
  3. UAE Postpones Mars Mission Due to Weather at Japan Launch Site
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Alleged Geekbench Listing Tips Snapdragon 865 SoC, 6GB RAM
  5. Oppo A12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,230mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Specifications Tipped, May Not Launch at Galaxy Unpacked Galaxy 2020 on August 5: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  8. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. MGM Resorts Data Breach Might Be Bigger Than Expected, Details of 142 Million Guests Reportedly on Dark Web
  10. Lenovo Legion Teased to Offer 144Hz Refresh Rate, Legion OS Video Leak Tips Key Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com