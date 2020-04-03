Technology News
Oppo A12 Specifications Tipped, Said to Include Helio P35 SoC and 4,230mAh Battery

Oppo is yet to confirm the launch of Oppo A12 smartphone.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 3 April 2020 11:20 IST


Photo Credit: Pricebaba

The alleged render of Oppo A12 shows dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo A12 is rumoured to succeed Oppo A11
  • New leak suggests dual rear camera setup on Oppo A12
  • The price of Oppo A12 has not been tipped

Oppo A12 smartphone is rumoured to be the successor of Oppo A11 that was introduced in October 2019. It is also expected to be a budget smartphone by the Chinese tech company. The Oppo A12 phone, along with another rumoured device - Oppo A12e - have been doing rounds of the Internet for some time and last month, the former was even spotted on a certification website. Now a new report has suggested that Oppo A12 will be released in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage variants. The report has further highlighted a slew of features of the rumoured smartphone along with its alleged renders. Since Oppo has not confirmed the launch of the smartphone, it advised taking this information with a pinch of salt.

Oppo A12 specifications (expected)

As per a report by Pricebaba citing notable tipster Ishan Agarwal, the rumoured Oppo A12 will be powered by MediaTek's Helio P35 processor, coupled with 4,230mAh battery. The tipster has also shared the alleged front and back panel renders of the smartphone that show a waterdrop notch display, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and dual rear camera setup.

The report claims that the rumoured Oppo A12 will come with a 6.22-inch HD+ resolution display. The phone is also said to have a polycarbonate body, featuring a diamond pattern on the back. Moreover, the phone will reportedly weigh 165 grams and measure 155.9x75.5x8.3mm.

It is further reported that the smartphone will offer a 5-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 lens on the front. On the back, the phone is said to have a 13-megapixel primary image sensor with an f/2.2 lens, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Lastly, Pricebaba claims that Oppo A12 will run on ColorOS 6.1.2 out-of-the-box.

Oppo A12 price (expected)

The latest report, however, does not include the price of the rumoured Oppo A12. It is also important to note that its predecessor, Oppo A11 was not launched in India.

To recall, Oppo A11 came in a single 4GB + 128GB storage variant and was priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,100) in China.





Display 6.22-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A12, Oppo A12 specifications, Oppo A12 price
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More

