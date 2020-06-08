Technology News
Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A12 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,990 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage comes at Rs. 11,490.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 June 2020 14:19 IST
Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A12 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT display panel

Highlights
  • Oppo A12 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  • The smartphone comes in two colour options
  • Oppo A12 was unveiled in Indonesia in April

Oppo A12 has been launched in India as the company's latest entry-level smartphone. The new model comes in two different storage options with up to 4GB RAM and with a dual rear camera setup. The Oppo A12 also flaunts a 3D Diamond Blaze Design to offer a distinct look and feel to customers. Oppo has also provided a waterdrop-style display notch as well as preloaded AI Beautification mode and Soloop Smart Video Editor. The Oppo A12 also comes with camera features including Portrait Styles and Dazzle Colour Mode.

Oppo A12 price in India, launch offers

The Oppo A12 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,990 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 11,490. The phone comes in Blue and Black colour options. Furthermore, it will be available starting June 10. Launch options on the Oppo A12 include a five percent cashback on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI and Federal Bank debit card EMI options. Customers purchasing the phone until June 21 will also get six months of extended warranty. There will also be no-cost EMI options for up to six months on major credit and debit card transactions. Besides, there will be EMI options available from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, and ICICI Bank.

The Oppo A12 was unveiled in Indonesia in April at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs. 13,500) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Oppo A12 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A12 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Oppo A12 has the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.4 lens.

Oppo has provided up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Oppo A12 phone packs a 4,230mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 17 hours of online video streaming on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 155.9x75.5x8.3mm and weighs 165 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Oppo A12 price in India, Oppo A12 specifications, Oppo A12, Oppo
Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
