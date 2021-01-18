Technology News
Oppo A12 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 8,490

Oppo A12 has received a price cut of Rs. 500 for both 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 January 2021 11:44 IST
Oppo A12 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 8,490

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A12 was launched in India in June last year with a starting price of Rs. 9,990

Highlights
  • Oppo A12 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 10,990
  • The smartphone received its last price cut in November
  • Oppo A12 comes with dual rear cameras and MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Oppo A12 price in India has been slashed. The price cut comes about a couple of months after the Oppo A12 received its last revision — alongside the Oppo F17, Oppo A15, and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The Oppo A12 was launched in India in June as an entry-level offering with dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Oppo A12 sports a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and features two distinct colour options — Black and Blue.

Oppo A12 price in India

As per the latest revision, the Oppo A12 price in India has been reduced to Rs. 8,490 from Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The price cut is also applicable to the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option that is now available at Rs. 10,990, down from Rs. 11,490.

Oppo India confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the price cut is applicable across all platforms, though online marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart were yet to reflect the new pricing at the time of filing this story. It was initially reported by 91Mobiles.

The Oppo A12 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 9,990. It received its last price cut in November that brought it down to Rs. 8,990.

Oppo A12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A12 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top. The phone features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone carries the dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

In terms of storage, the Oppo A12 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,320mAh battery and weighs 165 grams.

Oppo A12 price in India, Oppo A12 specifications, Oppo A12, Oppo India, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
