Oppo had added a new entry-level phone to its portfolio and this one is called Oppo A12. Interestingly, Oppo appears to have taken a leaf out of Realme's book - the company's own spin-off brand - and has given the Oppo A12 a diamond-cut design treatment on the rear panel that we've seen on multiple Realme phones so far. The Oppo A12 packs dual rear cameras and has decidedly entry-level specifications such as MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and a 13-megapixel main camera, accompanied by a depth sensor.

Oppo A12 price, availability

Oppo A12 carries a price tag of IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs. 12,300) for the 4GB + 64GB variant in Indonesia. The Oppo website also lists a 3GB + 32GB version of the phone, but this particular configuration is not mentioned on any of the six third-party sales channels where the phone is available to purchase. It comes in Black and Blue colour options. However, there is no word on the Oppo A12's availability in the international markets.

Oppo A12 specifications

Oppo A12 sports a familiar diamond-like pattern on the back that we've seen on Realme phones too

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A12 runs ColorOS 6.1.2, based on Android Pie, which is a bit disappointing considering the fact that Android 11 is just around the corner. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits peak brightness output, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

Oppo A12 features a dual rear camera setup that is headlined by a 13-megapixel main snapper with f/2.2 aperture. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel camera for depth sensing duties. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.4 aperture, housed in a waterdrop-style notch. The camera app comes with a Dazzle Color Mode that Oppo claims helps in preserving natural colours in photos and makes them look more vibrant.

There is 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone comes equipped with a 4,320mAh battery, but there is no word on support for fast charging. Connectivity on the Oppo A12 is handled by 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Beidu, and Glonass.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.