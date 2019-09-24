Oppo A11x is the latest mid-range smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker to join its A-series. The company on Tuesday introduced the smartphone in its home market where it is immediately going on sale. Notably, the Oppo A11x is the same smartphone as Oppo A9 2020 that made its debut in India recently. So, it is quite unlikely that we will see the Oppo A11x launch internationally. Oppo A11x comes with features like a quad rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery, a waterdrop-style notch, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Oppo A11x price

Unlike Oppo A9 2020 that is offered in 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, the Oppo A11x will only be sold in one version – 8GB + 128GB. This variant has been priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000) and will be sold in Marine Green and Space Purple colour options. As mentioned, the Oppo A11x sales are now open in China.

Oppo A11x specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A11x runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 5,000mAh battery.

There is a quad-camera setup on board the A11x that features a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel monochrome shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. The company has also included a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the A11x.

Additionally, you will get 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) in the Oppo A11x. Among other specifications, Oppo A11x packs Dolby Atmos support and a rear fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo A11x measures 163x6x75.6x9.1mm and it weighs 195 grams.