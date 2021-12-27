Oppo A11s has been launched as the company's latest affordable phone. The new model in the Oppo A series comes with triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. Oppo A11s also carries a 90Hz display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. The smartphone comes in two different colour options and configurations, along with 128GB of inbuilt storage. Oppo A11s has debuted an upgrade to the Oppo A11 which was launched back in 2019.

Oppo A11s price, availability

Oppo A11s price has been set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB model which has a price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,100). It is listed for purchase on the Oppo China site in Dream White and Matte Black colours.

The original Oppo A11 was launched at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,600) for the lone 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

Oppo A11s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A11s runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. Oppo A11s comes with a triple rear camera setup which houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Oppo A11s has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The new Oppo A11s has 128GB of inbuilt storage as standard. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Oppo has packed a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. Oppo A11s measures 163.9x75.1x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.