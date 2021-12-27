Technology News
Oppo A11s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A11s price starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 December 2021 16:44 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo China

Oppo A11s is available for purchase in China in two different variants

  • Oppo A11s comes in two distinct RAM options
  • The Oppo phone offers two colours to choose from
  • Oppo A11s supports 18W fast charging and has 128GB storage

Oppo A11s has been launched as the company's latest affordable phone. The new model in the Oppo A series comes with triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. Oppo A11s also carries a 90Hz display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. The smartphone comes in two different colour options and configurations, along with 128GB of inbuilt storage. Oppo A11s has debuted an upgrade to the Oppo A11 which was launched back in 2019.

Oppo A11s price, availability

Oppo A11s price has been set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB model which has a price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,100). It is listed for purchase on the Oppo China site in Dream White and Matte Black colours.

The original Oppo A11 was launched at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,600) for the lone 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

Oppo A11s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A11s runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. Oppo A11s comes with a triple rear camera setup which houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Oppo A11s has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The new Oppo A11s has 128GB of inbuilt storage as standard. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Oppo has packed a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. Oppo A11s measures 163.9x75.1x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A11s Price, Oppo A11s Specifications, Oppo A11s, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi 12 Series Phones Confirmed to Pack Surge P1 Chip; Full Specifications, Live Images Leak Online

