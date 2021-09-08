Technology News
loading

Oppo A11s Renders Surface, Specifications to Include Triple Rear Cameras

Oppo A11s is expected to launch in the Chinese market first.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 September 2021 11:01 IST
Oppo A11s Renders Surface, Specifications to Include Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Oppo A11s is likely to be a mid-range model in Oppo’s portfolio

Highlights
  • Oppo A11s is seen to have a rear fingerprint sensor
  • Oppo A11s may launch in black and white finishes
  • Oppo A11s launch date is not known yet

Oppo A11s has leaked in renders tipping design details of the rumoured phone. Multiple renders of the phone have surfaced online suggesting its colour options and back and front panel design. The Oppo A11s is likely to be an off-shoot of the Oppo A11k model launched last year. The specifications of the Oppo A11s variant have not been reported so far, but it is expected to be mid-range offering from the brand. The Oppo A11s will see more cameras than the Oppo A11k at the back.

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked renders of the rumoured Oppo A11s model. Oppo has not made any announcements regarding a possible launch of this phone but Blass' tweet suggests that it may be in the offing. The renders suggest that the Oppo A11s may come in two colour options — White and Black. The back panel of phone for both colours has a glossy gradient finish and a rear fingerprint sensor can be seen in the top centre.

There is a triple camera setup inside a rectangular camera module placed on the top left corner of the back panel. The sensors are placed one below the other in a straight line. The flash sits alongside the cameras. In the front, the Oppo A11s is seen to sport a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen. The power button is seen to be placed on the right spine of the smartphone, whereas the volume buttons are seen to be sitting on the left side. Blass does not offer any specifications of the Oppo A11s along with the renders.

Oppo recently expanded its A-series portfolio with the launch of the A16s a few weeks ago in Europe. This model is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and features a 6.52-inch HD+ display. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A11s, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Intel to Invest Up to EUR 80 Billion in Boosting EU Chip Capacity: CEO Pat Gelsinger

Related Stories

Oppo A11s Renders Surface, Specifications to Include Triple Rear Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  2. Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Avicii on His 32nd Birth Anniversary
  3. Apple Sends Out Invites for September 14 Event: Here's What to Expect
  4. NoiseFit Active Smartwatch Review
  5. HBO Max India Plans Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Acer Swift X Lightweight Laptop With Latest AMD Ryzen 5 CPU Launched in India
  7. Vivo X70 Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi Buds 3 With Up to 20-Hour Battery Life, Touch Controls Launched
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Tipped by 3C Listing, New Colour Options Leak
  10. Oppo A11s Leaked Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
#Latest Stories
  1. The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday, September 9
  2. Microsoft Start Launched as a Personalised News Feed for Windows, Web, Mobile Users
  3. Oppo A11s Renders Surface, Specifications to Include Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Intel to Invest Up to EUR 80 Billion in Boosting EU Chip Capacity: CEO Pat Gelsinger
  5. PayPal Heats Up Buy Now, Pay Later Race With $2.7-Billion Japan Deal
  6. Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Late Swedish Musician Avicii on His 32nd Birth Anniversary
  7. Venom: Let There Be Carnage India Release Date Is October 15, Two Weeks After the US
  8. Cryptocurrency Prices Tumble, Exchange Trading Falters as Snags Crop Up; Bitcoin Sees Over 17 Percent Dip
  9. Bitcoin in El Salvador: World-First Adoption of Cryptocurrency Sees Angry Protest, Glitches, and a Dip
  10. Apple Event Invite for September 14: California Streaming, What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com