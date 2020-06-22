Technology News
loading

Oppo A11k With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A11k price in India has been listed at Rs. 8,990 for the single, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 June 2020 17:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A11k With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A11k comes in two distinct colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo A11k is already available for purchase in India
  • The new phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  • Oppo A11k packs a 4,230mAh battery

Oppo A11k has just been launched in India as the company's latest smartphone. Amid strong anti China sentiment, including protests at the company's manufacturing unit in Noida, Oppo has opted for a low key launch this time. The new phone comes with a dual rear camera setup and features a waterdrop-style display notch. The Oppo A11k also has a gradient back finish with a “3D Flowing Blaze” design. Oppo has also provided its proprietary AI Beautification for selfies as well as a dedicated Portrait Bokeh effect. The Oppo A11k is already available for purchase in the country, though the company is yet to make its announcement officially.

Oppo A11k price in India, availability details

The Oppo A11k price in India has been set at Rs. 8,990 for the lone, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone is currently available for purchase through Amazon in Deep Blue and Flowing Silver colour options. Manish Khatri, owner of Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom, a leading retail chain, confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the phone will also be available offline this week. Gadgets 360 has also reached out to Oppo for clarity on the offline availability of the Oppo A11k.

Amazon is providing a 10 percent instant discount for customers using an SBI card. The phone is also available with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,950 in lieu of an old handset. Furthermore, there are no-cost EMI options available on select cards.

A report suggesting its availability in the Indian market surfaced earlier this month.

Oppo A11k specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A11k runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top. There is a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 270ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera setup is paired with an LED flash module.

For selfies, the Oppo A11k has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The selfie camera supports artificial intelligence (AI) powered Beautification mode.

The Oppo A11k has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 4,230mAh battery that is touted to deliver a day long battery life on a single charge.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo A11k

Oppo A11k

Display 6.22-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2MB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A11k price in India, Oppo A11k specifications, Oppo A11k, Oppo India, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi 9 Variant to Launch in China June 24, May Come in Different Configurations and Colours

Related Stories

Oppo A11k With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  2. Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Variants Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Z Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch
  4. Government Denies Banning 14 Chinese Apps From Google Play, Apple App Store
  5. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  6. Realme X3 Series Teased to Sport Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12GB RAM Tipped
  7. Amazfit Stratos 3 Smartwatch With 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Realme C11 Specifications and Design Tipped in Leaked Poster
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. iOS 14 May Get a Redesigned Home Screen, and Other WWDC 2020 Rumours
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, 6,000mAh Battery Tipped
  2. Spyware by Israel's NSO Used Against Journalist: Amnesty
  3. TSMC Has Offset Lost Huawei Orders, Taiwan Minister Says
  4. Oppo A11k With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi 9 Variant to Launch in China June 24, May Come in Different Configurations and Colours
  6. Android's Nearby Sharing Feature May Be Coming to Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS
  7. WWDC 2020 Rumours: iOS 14 to Bring Redesigned Home Screen, macOS 10.16 May Be Called ‘Big Sur’
  8. Realme C11 Specifications, Design Tipped in Leaked Poster, May Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
  9. Apple's ARM-Based Chip to First Launch on 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro, New iMac: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Realme Watch Update Brings Message Notification Management, Battery Life Improvements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com