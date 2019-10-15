Oppo A11 has launched in China, after being spotted on China Telecom a few weeks ago. Looking at the specifications and design, the phone seems to be the rebranded version of the Oppo A5 2020 launched in India last month. To recall, Oppo A11x was launched in China recently as the rebranded version of the Oppo A9 2020, and now the Oppo A11 has arrived as well. The Oppo A11 is a slightly inferior version of the Oppo A11x, and it features a quad camera setup with a 12-megapixel main sensor.

Oppo A11 price, availability

Oppo A11 is priced in China a CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will go on sale from October 17, and will be available in Stream Purple, Cloud White, and Lake Green colour options. To recall, the Oppo A11x was launched last month in China at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000) and is being sold in Marine Green and Space Purple colour options.

Oppo A11 specifications

Coming to the specifications and design, the Oppo A11 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is likely powered by octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, given that it is the rebranded version of Oppo A5 2020. The actual chipset information isn't listed on the site yet. The Oppo A11 packs a 5,000mAh battery.

As mentioned, there is a quad camera setup on board the A11 with a 12-megapixel shooter with A1 support, instead of the 48-megapixel main sensor on the A11x. There's a wide-angle lens that offers 119 degree field of view, and the rear camera features include 1080p video recording, Night View 2.0, EIS, and more. Actual sensor details aren't mentioned in the listing yet, but the A5 2020 had a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel monochrome shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits.

Additionally, you will get up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Other features on the Oppo A11 include Dolby Atmos support, 3D finish, Game Boost 2.0, and a rear fingerprint sensor