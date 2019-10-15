Technology News
loading

Oppo A11 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

The Oppo A11 is a slightly inferior version of the Oppo A11x, and it features a quad camera setup with a 12-megapixel main sensor.

By | Updated: 15 October 2019 16:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A11 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo A11 has an 8-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Oppo A11 is priced at CNY 1,499 in China
  • The phone will go on sale from October 17
  • Oppo A11 packs 4GB RAM and is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC

Oppo A11 has launched in China, after being spotted on China Telecom a few weeks ago. Looking at the specifications and design, the phone seems to be the rebranded version of the Oppo A5 2020 launched in India last month. To recall, Oppo A11x was launched in China recently as the rebranded version of the Oppo A9 2020, and now the Oppo A11 has arrived as well. The Oppo A11 is a slightly inferior version of the Oppo A11x, and it features a quad camera setup with a 12-megapixel main sensor.

Oppo A11 price, availability

Oppo A11 is priced in China a CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will go on sale from October 17, and will be available in Stream Purple, Cloud White, and Lake Green colour options. To recall, the Oppo A11x was launched last month in China at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000) and is being sold in Marine Green and Space Purple colour options.

Oppo A11 specifications

Coming to the specifications and design, the Oppo A11 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is likely powered by octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, given that it is the rebranded version of Oppo A5 2020. The actual chipset information isn't listed on the site yet. The Oppo A11 packs a 5,000mAh battery.

As mentioned, there is a quad camera setup on board the A11 with a 12-megapixel shooter with A1 support, instead of the 48-megapixel main sensor on the A11x. There's a wide-angle lens that offers 119 degree field of view, and the rear camera features include 1080p video recording, Night View 2.0, EIS, and more. Actual sensor details aren't mentioned in the listing yet, but the A5 2020 had a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel monochrome shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits.

Additionally, you will get up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Other features on the Oppo A11 include Dolby Atmos support, 3D finish, Game Boost 2.0, and a rear fingerprint sensor

Oppo A11

Oppo A11

Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front CameraYes
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo A11, Oppo A11 PRice, Oppo A11 Specifications, Oppo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Ericsson Says Huge Demand for 5G in India: IMC 2019
Oppo A11 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Debuts With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Tomorrow Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  3. Realme X2 Pro Flagship Phone to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. OnePlus TVs Listed With Up to Rs. 15,400 Off on Exchange: All Offers
  6. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Infinix S5 With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Tecno Camon 12 Air With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. India Said to Look Into E-Commerce Festive Discounts After Retailer Complaints
  10. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Video Originals Launched to Take on Amazon Prime
  2. Canon EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera Launched in India; Feature 32-Megapixel Sensors, 4K Video Recording, and More
  3. Apple AirPort Utility App Receives an Update for iOS 13 Compatibility
  4. Oppo A11 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Ericsson Says Huge Demand for 5G in India: IMC 2019
  6. Government Said to Look Into Flipkart, Amazon Festive Discounts After Retailer Complaints
  7. Infinix S5 With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Listed With Up to Rs. 15,400 Off on Exchange, Rs. 3,500 Discount on ICICI Cards: All Offers
  9. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 Trailer Leaks, Hints at Fishing and Diving Abilities
  10. Uber Lays Off 350 Employees in Eats, Autonomous Vehicles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.