Oppo A11 Allegedly Spotted on China Telecom, Key Specifications Leaked

Oppo A11 has allegedly been spotted on China Telecom, leaking key specification and design details. The phone is listed with model number PCHM10, and it should arrive with a quad rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch display, and a 16-megapixel front camera as well. An Oppo phone with the same model number was spotted on TENAA a while earlier and it was then speculated to be the Oppo A9s. However, this latest leak claims that the phone will be the Oppo A11.

According to the China Telecom listing, claimed to have been spotted by PlayfulDroid, the Oppo A11 will sport a 6.5-inch (720x1600 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is listed to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. Up front, the phone is listed to pack a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Lastly, the Oppo A11 is listed to pack 4GB RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The previous TENAA listing suggests that the PCHM10 model number phone will be equipped with a 4,880mAh battery, be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz, and that the phone's storage will be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It should run on Android Pie, come in Blue and White colour options, and will tip the scales at 195 grams while measuring 163.6x75.6x9.1mm.

As for price, PlayfulDroid suggests that the Oppo A11 will be priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Oppo A11 is expected to be the watered down variant of the Oppo A11x launched last month.