Technology News
loading

Oppo A15 Teased by Amazon India to Launch Soon, Features Triple Rear Camera Setup

A teaser of Oppo A15 has appeared on Amazon India, showing the phone in a blue colour variant

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 5 October 2020 14:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo A15 Teased by Amazon India to Launch Soon, Features Triple Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Amazon India/ Oppo

A teaser of the Oppo A15 has appeared on Amazon India, indicating that it will be launched soon

Highlights
  • Oppo A15 will be launched via Amazon in India soon
  • The Oppo A15 has a triple rear camera setup
  • A phone with a similar design was spotted on an FCC listing

Oppo A15 will be launched in India soon. A teaser of the phone has appeared on Amazon India in a blue colour variant, revealing its rear design. The upcoming Oppo phone has a triple rear camera setup at the back and an LED flash, all housed within a square-shaped camera module. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. No further details have been revealed of the Oppos A15, but it is expected to be launched in the country soon.

The listing on Amazon India's page says that the Oppo A15 will be launching soon. The listing confirms that it will be sold in India via Amazon, and also calls the smartphone "sleek and smart".

A phone with a very similar design was spotted over the weekend on a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing, which could be the Oppo A15. It carries the model number OPPO CPH2185. The rear diagram of the phone on the FCC listing seems to match the Oppo A15 – it also has a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash, housed in a square shaped module at the back, and a fingerprint scanner on the back. However, there has been no confirmation yet that it is indeed the Oppo A15.

oppo a15 fcc the tech guy twitter jpg Oppo a15 fcc the tech guy twitter

Rear diagram of the phone on the FCC listing also has a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash
Photo Credit: Twitter/ the_tech_guy

The Oppo model listing on the FCC site has revealed some specifications. As per the listing, the phone will have a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It has a volume rocker and power button on the right side, and a USB port, speaker, microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. The listing also confirms that the Oppo phone runs ColorOS 7.2. As mentioned, while the phone's rear panel schematic on the US FCC site does indicate this may be the Oppo A15, there is no other indication and we will have to wait till more information is teased by the company.

Other recent phones in Oppo's A-series include the Oppo A33 2020 which was launched last week in Indonesia. It has a triple rear camera setup, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Oppo A93, meanwhile is going to be the next phone in the series to be launched. It will be released in Malaysia on October 6, and boasts of six AI portrait cameras.

In India, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition was the latest Oppo smartphone to be launched. It is a variant of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro and features a back panel signed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, OPPO A15
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Bad Boy Billionaires: India Released on Netflix, Minus Ramalinga Raju Episode

Related Stories

Oppo A15 Teased by Amazon India to Launch Soon, Features Triple Rear Camera Setup
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Phones to Launch in India on October 15
  2. Paytm Launches Mini App Store for Indian Developers
  3. PUBG Mobile Hit By DDoS Attack, Some Players Getting Disconnected
  4. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Flipkart Announces The Big Billion Days Sale Dates
  6. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India on October 17
  8. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  9. Sony Launches Its First 8K TV in India, the 85-Inch Z8H
  10. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A15 Teased by Amazon India to Launch Soon, Features Triple Rear Camera Setup
  2. Bad Boy Billionaires: India Released on Netflix, Minus Ramalinga Raju Episode
  3. OnePlus 8T 'Ultra' Front Camera Feature Teased in Video
  4. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to Launch in India on October 15, Mi 10T Lite India Model Spotted on Bluetooth SIG
  5. Sony Launches 85-Inch Z8H 8K LED TV in India, Priced at Rs. 13,99,990
  6. Motorola Razr 5G Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Launches New Program to Quickly Fix OEM Security Issues, Creating Team for Bug Discovery in Sensitive Apps
  8. Spider-Man 3: Jamie Foxx Will Return as Electro, Whom He Played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  9. Paytm Mini App Store Launched for Indian Developers, to List Over 300 Apps Including Domino’s Pizza and Ola
  10. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras, Dual Selfie Flash Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com