Oppo Rumoured to Launch 80W SuperVOOC 3.0 Fast Charging Tech in 2021

The new technology by Oppo is said to cut down the charging time of a 4,000mAh battery even half from the earlier 30 minutes claim.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 June 2020 17:15 IST
Oppo seems to make fast charging even faster through its new SuperVOOC tech

Highlights
  • Oppo brought SuperVOOC 2.0 with 65W charging rate last year
  • The new technology would faster the charging experience
  • Oppo’s SuperVOOC 2.0 is a part of its high-end phones

Oppo seems set to upgrade its existing fast charging technology called SuperVOOC 2.0 by introducing its new version in 2021. The new technology, which would debut as SuperVOOC 3.0, is rumoured to offer an 80W fast charging experience. This is notably 15W higher than 65W charging support available through the existing SuperVOOC 2.0 technology that the Chinese company introduced last year. Phone models including the Oppo Reno Ace and Find X2 series included SuperVOOC 2.0.

A tipster on Weibo has claimed that Oppo is set to launch SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W of charging rate next year. The new technology is said to cut down the charging time of a 4,000mAh battery even half from the earlier 30 minutes claim. This suggests that you would be able to charge a phone completely in a little more than 15 minutes.

Oppo hasn't yet provided any official details about the SuperVOOC 3.0 technology. Gadgets 360 also wasn't able to independently verify the claim made by the tipster.

To recall, SuperVOOC 2.0 debuted with the Oppo Reno Ace in October last year. The fast charging technology also made its appearance on some other high-end Oppo phones, including the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro as well as the recently launched Oppo Ace 2. Realme, which was once a subsidiary of Oppo and is a part of Oppo parent company BBK Electronics, also brought its 65W Super Dart charging technology on the basis of SuperVOOC 2.0.

Last year, Oppo also unveiled its 30W Wireless VOOC Flash Charge that was touted to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 80 minutes. The company tweaked that technology and brought its upgrade as a 40W Air VOOC fast wireless charging technology to the Oppo Ace 2 in April.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0, SuperVOOC 3.0, Oppo, 80W SuperVOOC 3.0
