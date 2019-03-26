Technology News

Oppo's 5G Smartphone Gets 5G CE Certificate

, 26 March 2019
Oppo's 5G Smartphone Gets 5G CE Certificate

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Oppo

5G CE certificate tests are conducted by Sporton International

The Chinese handset maker Oppo on Monday announced that its first 5G smartphone has successfully passed 5G CE tests conducted by Sporton International - a global inspection services authority. Originally showcased at Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC) in Barcelona, the 5G phone is also the first multi-frequency, multi-mode, and multi-EN-DC combination 5G smartphone to be approved by the CTC.

"An integral step towards the commercial launch of its 5G smartphone in Europe, Oppo's CE certification verifies that the 5G device is compliant with EU requirements essential for entering European markets in areas such as wireless, electromagnetic compatibility, health and safety," the company said in a statement.

The phone maintains advantages of the n78 band such as more band combinations and wider bandwidth, which can be applied across a broader range of countries and regions.

"This is another significant milestone in 5G development for Oppo. Through ongoing technological innovation, we have been preparing extensively for the realisation of 5G smartphone commercialisation. Oppo looks forward to continued cooperation with strong partners like Sporton that will enable consumers to get closer to 5G," said Alen Wu, Oppo Global Vice President, Head of Business Overseas Markets.

Oppo's 5G smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with the chipmaker's X50 5G modem, integrated RF (radio frequency) transceiver and RF front-end solutions.

Oppo first showcased a 5G prototype of its flagship "Find X" smartphone in China in December 2018. The Oppo Find X was launched last year.

Redmi 6A
