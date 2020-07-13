Oppo's 125W Fast Charging Technology to Be Unveiled on July 15

Oppo announced that it will globally unveil its 125W fast charging technology on July 15. The Chinese company shared a tweet as well as a post on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo to share this development. Oppo debuted its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology with the Oppo Reno Ace in October of last year and now, the company will be taking it to the next level with 125W fast charging. This charging technology may be called "super flash charge" or a new version in the SuperVOOC fast charging tech.

The tweet with hashtag ##FlashForward, shared by Oppo, comes with a short video clip that shows the number go up from 65W to 125W and the date, July 15. There were no other details mentioned in the clip such as if the charging technology will be showed off with a new phone or if it will be a standalone unveiling. However, a recent leak suggested that Realme is working on 120W fast charging tech as well, which is said to be called Ultra Dart fast charging. It was tipped that this tech could charge one-third of a 4,000mAh+ battery in just three minutes. Thus, similar or even faster performance can be expected from Oppo's 125W fast charging technology.

The post on Weibo by Oppo refers to this fast charging technology as “super fast charge” (translated) but if that will be the final name for it, is currently unclear. It could also be a version of Oppo's SuperVOOC fast charging. Notably, it was reported last month that Oppo is planning on launching 80W fast charging technology that will be called SuperVOOC 3.0 but it is possible that this name will be given to the 125W fast charging technology, which will be unveiled in a couple of days. Additionally, the Weibo post also mentions a time for the unveiling – 3pm local time (12:30pm IST).

Oppo introduced 65W fast charging in October last year with its Oppo Reno Ace and is currently the highest in the industry. Realme X50 Pro also comes with 65W fast charging, along with a few other Oppo phones.

