Oppo 10x Optical Zoom Camera to Be Showcased on January 16: Report

, 14 January 2019
Oppo F19 and F19 Pro could be the first phone to use the 10x optical zoom technology

Highlights

  • Oppo had earlier showcased a 5x optical zoom technology
  • The 10x optical zoom tech is expected to be an extension of the same
  • Oppo uses the width of the phone to accommodate optical zoom setup

Oppo is reportedly going to showcase its 10x optical zoom technology for the smartphones at an event in China on January 16. The company recently sent out invites for the same, which carry the tagline “Ten to see,” indicating the debut of the 10x optical zoom technology, which was last seen in a patent application. It is unclear if the company will introduce a product featuring the 10x optical zoom support or will just talk about the technology. The exact specifics of the tech are a mystery at this point, but it is expected to be based on same principle the company's 5x optical zoom technology worked.

Dubbed as 10x hybrid optical zoom, the new technology from Oppo will be showcased at the company's Future Technology Communication Conference on January 16, revealed a report in Chinese-language website MyDrivers. The report is light on any actual details about the Oppo technology, however it is quite likely that the company's simply building up on its 5x optical zoom technology.

Showcased at the Mobile World Congress in 2017, the 5X Dual Camera Zoom technology includes two sensors – one traditional and one that is pivoted 90 degrees and looks to the side of the phone. The company uses a series of lenses to focus light on these sensors. The traditional sensor gets the light as any other camera setup, but the side-facing sensor get redirected light from a prism. Essentially, the company uses the width of the phone to accommodate the optical zoom. A traditional setup would be easier but would make the phone significantly thicker. Oppo's ingenious trick avoids this by using the width of the phone.

The 5x optical zoom technology never reached a commercial smartphone. So, it would be interesting to see if the company manages to take the 10x optical zoom tech to the market in an actual phone. In fact, it is believed that the company's upcoming F19 Pro and F19 smartphones may feature the technology.

Oppo, 10x Optical Zoom, Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro
