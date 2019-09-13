It is no surprise that Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is working on the successors to the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. These successors will be called the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro and have already leaked out multiple times in the past. Thanks to multiple case design leaks, we expect the OnePlus 7T will sport circular camera module while the OnePlus 7T Pro is said to sport a pill-shaped camera module. While OnePlus may be trying hard to contain leaks, a fresh leak reveals complete specifications about the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The new leaks are courtesy Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks and were published by Compareraja. The OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display has support for HDR 10+ and has a 90Hz refresh rate. As expected, powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and an Adreno 640 GPU. It will have 8GB of RAM and have two storage variants; 128GB and 256GB. This is in line with a previous leak regarding the OnePlus 7T.

This leak tips that the OnePlus 7T will sport a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view. This is in line with the purported case leak of the OnePlus 7T which suggests a circular camera module with three sensors. At the front, it is alleged that the OnePlus 7T sports a 16-megapixel sensor with EIS. The leak also tips that the battery capacity of the OnePlus 7T will be 3,800mAh and that it will ship with a 30W Warp Charger on the box.

The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, is alleged to sport a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. It is said to have an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 90Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The OnePlus 7T Pro is alleged to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. These details have been leaked in the past as well. The phone is tipped to sport a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is tipped to pack a 4,085mAh battery and ship with a Warp Charge 30T charger in the box. Like other OnePlus devices both the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T are tipped to run OxygenOS but these smartphones are said to run Android 10.

These devices are rumoured to be launched on October 10 and go on sale from October 15 according to the same source. Though, an earlier leak had tipped a September 26 launch in India.