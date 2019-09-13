Technology News
loading

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked Along With Launch Date

OnePlus to launch OnePlus 7, 7Pro successors soon

By | Updated: 13 September 2019 19:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked Along With Launch Date

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ PriceBaba

OnePlus 7T is rumoured to sport a circular camera module

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 7T is tipped to sport a triple camera setup
  • Both devices will allegedly run Android 10 at launch
  • OnePlus 7T Pro will have a pill-shaped camera module

It is no surprise that Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is working on the successors to the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. These successors will be called the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro and have already leaked out multiple times in the past. Thanks to multiple case design leaks, we expect the OnePlus 7T will sport circular camera module while the OnePlus 7T Pro is said to sport a pill-shaped camera module. While OnePlus may be trying hard to contain leaks, a fresh leak reveals complete specifications about the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The new leaks are courtesy Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks and were published by Compareraja. The OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The display has support for HDR 10+ and has a 90Hz refresh rate. As expected, powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and an Adreno 640 GPU. It will have 8GB of RAM and have two storage variants; 128GB and 256GB. This is in line with a previous leak regarding the OnePlus 7T.

This leak tips that the OnePlus 7T will sport a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view. This is in line with the purported case leak of the OnePlus 7T which suggests a circular camera module with three sensors. At the front, it is alleged that the OnePlus 7T sports a 16-megapixel sensor with EIS. The leak also tips that the battery capacity of the OnePlus 7T will be 3,800mAh and that it will ship with a 30W Warp Charger on the box.

The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, is alleged to sport a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. It is said to have an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 90Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The OnePlus 7T Pro is alleged to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. These details have been leaked in the past as well. The phone is tipped to sport a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is tipped to pack a 4,085mAh battery and ship with a Warp Charge 30T charger in the box. Like other OnePlus devices both the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T are tipped to run OxygenOS but these smartphones are said to run Android 10.

These devices are rumoured to be launched on October 10 and go on sale from October 15 according to the same source. Though, an earlier leak had tipped a September 26 launch in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Xiaomi Mint Keyboard App With 23 Indic Languages Support Launched in Google Play Store
Google Play Store Starts Receiving a Dark Theme Makeover
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked Along With Launch Date
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50s First Impressions
  2. Realme Buds Wireless Earphones, Realme Power Bank Launched in India
  3. Gionee Smart 'Life' Watch With IPS Touchscreen Launched in India
  4. Full List of iPhone Prices in India (September 2019)
  5. New Realme Phone Spotted on TENAA, May Be Realme XT Pro
  6. Realme XT With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Vivo S1 6GB + 64GB Model Goes on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update Released: Here Is What's New
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Store Starts Receiving a Dark Theme Makeover
  2. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked Along With Launch Date
  3. Xiaomi Mint Keyboard App With 23 Indic Languages Support Launched in Google Play Store
  4. Facebook May Limit Posts Lacking Authenticity
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Top Online Selling Smartphone in India in Q2 2019, Flipkart Top Online Marketplace: Counterpoint
  6. Google Earth Helps Solve the Mystery of a Decades-Old Disappearance
  7. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Reportedly Have 4GB of RAM, Benchmark Results Confirm
  8. Vivo Z1x to Go on Sale Again at 8pm Today via Flipkart, Vivo.com: Price, Specifications, Offers
  9. iPhone 11 Pro Trypophobia Fear Real? Scientists Weigh In
  10. Microsoft Teams Gets 8 Indian Languages on Mobile Devices; Desktop, Web Clients Add 'Strong' Hindi Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.