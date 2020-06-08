OnePlus Z, the upcoming mid-range phone by the Chinese company, has resurfaced online with major leaks hinting at the specifications, price in India, and release date. As per one of the leaks, the phone will come with triple rear cameras, a 90Hz refresh rate screen, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more. It is expected to be priced competitively harkening back to the days when OnePlus made relatively more budget-friendly phones. Further, a separate leak suggests that the OnePlus Z will be launched in India on July 10.

The OnePlus Z or whatever it may end up being called, was reportedly spotted in a survey that was shared by one of the users on DesiDime.com. The survey listed the price and specifications of the phone and though it did not mention the name, the phone in question is believed to be the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus 8 Lite with mid-range specifications and relatively budget friendly price tag.

OnePlus Z price in India (expected)

The survey states that the OnePlus phone believed to be the OnePlus Z will start at Rs. 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Another variant of the phone that comes with 12GB of RAM is also expected and was recently spotted on Geekbench.

A separate report by Android Authority states that the OnePlus Z will be launched in India on July 10. However, since the company has not shared information on the pricing and availability, this should be taken with a pinch of salt. Also, the company is planning an event for July 2 where it will launch two new smart TV series.

OnePlus Z specifications (expected)

According to the survey, the OnePlus Z is expected to feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support, apart from featuring with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is said to have three cameras on the back with the primary being a 64-megapixel sensor, accompanied by a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. A 16-megapixel front camera housed in a hole-punch is expected as well. The phone may be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The OnePlus Z, like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, will likely have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

