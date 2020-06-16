Technology News
OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z May Feature Quad Rear Cameras, Tipster Hints

OnePlus is rumoured to unveil next budget smartphone, OnePlus Nord (or OnePlus Z) in July.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 16 June 2020 13:51 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

The budget phone by OnePlus is tipped to support 5G

Highlights
  • OnePlus Z was speculated to carry triple rear cameras
  • Tipster hints that the OnePlus phone will feature quad rear cameras
  • OnePlus is yet to confirm the launch of OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Z is speculated to be the company's new budget smartphone due next month with triple rear cameras and 5G support. A tipster is now indicating that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will likely carry quad rear cameras and instead of triple cameras. The same tipster had recently suggested that the company may call the device as OnePlus Nord rather than the previously rumoured, OnePlus Z/ OnePlus 8 Lite. The Chinese tech company is yet to announce the development of the phone, therefore it is advised taking the information with a pinch of salt.

The information was tipped by notable tipster Max J on Twitter on Monday. A report by PhoneArena recently tipped that the rumoured budget phone by OnePlus will likely be called OnePlus Nord, as first hinted by Max in a separate tweet. The latest tweet by the tipster, however, does not indicate the camera specifications of the OnePlus Nord (or the OnePlus Z).

Previous reports have indicated that the next OnePlus budget phone will carry a primary 64-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Other rumours suggest that OnePlus will launch the device on July 10. The company may also unveil its first TWS earbuds, OnePlus Buds aka OnePlus Pods along with the smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord is also speculated to carry a Snapdragon 765 SoC that supports 5G connectivity. The phone is said to pack a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord/ OnePlus Z price (expected)

The OnePlus budget phone is further expected to cost Rs. 24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone reportedly has a 12GB RAM variant but its pricing details remain unclear. It is rumoured that OnePlus will launch the phone in India on July 10 as well. Meanwhile, the company is set to launch two new smart TV series on July 2.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Z, OnePlus Z price, OnePlus Z specifications, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord price, OnePlus Nord specifications
